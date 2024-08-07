Princess Kate's Y2K outfit that went unnoticed demands to be seen

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What springs to mind when considering the Princess of Wales’ style? Polka dot Alessandra Rich dresses. Gently ruffled blouses à la ME+EM. The odd jacket from Really Wild Clothing. The royal’s wardrobe preferences rarely fall from her comfort zone, but nonetheless, they remain ever-elegant.

However, that’s not to say Princess Kate has never toyed with trends. The Reading-native entered the public consciousness during the Noughties, a time when the trend cycle was simply inescapable.

Back in 2009, the then-girlfriend of Prince William attended a Polo match alongside Prince Harry. For the upmarket affair, the Edinburgh graduate sported bohemian cream, longline cami top, teamed with a mocha-coloured leather jacket and a pair of skinny jeans (RIP).

A quintessentially Noughties combination, the royal’s outfit harked back to an era where Cheryl Cole reigned supreme and Lady Gaga thought finely-cut layers of meat were an appropriate outfit choice for the MTV Video Music Awards.

© Getty Back in 2009, the then-girlfriend of Prince William watched a charity polo match Cirencester Park Polo Club where the royal was playing

However, Princess Kate’s accessories brought Y2K style into the mix. A large, ivory hobo bag was hooked over her shoulder, housing all her polo essentials and a constellation of long silver necklaces adorned her neck. She wore her brunette hair dramatically swished to the side, a classic beauty fad belonging to, and hopefully remaining, in the 2010s.

A pair of open-toe espadrille heels elevated the royal’s Y2K agenda, especially when teamed with her figure-hugging jeans that are a true relic of British fashion.

© Getty Princess Kate served up Noughties nostalgia in skinny jeans and heeled espadrilles

Conjuring up images of Wild Child’s Poppy Moore merged with Girls Aloud, the then royal-to-be demonstrated her proficiency in early 2000s dressing.

Since embracing royal life, Princess Kate’s style has evolved to one of sheer refinement. Having shelved the nostalgic garments in favour of designer labels such as Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, the mother-of-three has curated a regal wardrobe brimming with sophistication.

But let the record state, the royal was once a fully-fledged Y2K enthusiast - and this shan’t be forgotten.