Princess Kate upcycled her dress for Trooping The Colour and you probably didn’t notice

If you watched Trooping the Colour on Saturday and thought you may have seen Princess Kate’s beautiful white dress before, your eyes are not deceiving you.

On June 15, the Princess of Wales wore a white ensemble from Jenny Packham adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail. It turns out this was not a new design from the British label, but in fact, the Princess reworked the dress to create an entirely new garment.

She first wore the dress back in May 2023 when she met well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles. To update the look for the King’s birthday parade this year, she upcycled it by pairing it with a different belt and an added bow at the collar, making it nearly unrecognisable.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's dress was a masterclass in upcycling

She completed her sophisticated look with a Philip Treacy hat, featuring a wide brim and distinctive design. Her outfit was finished with Cassandra Goad’s pearl earrings, a Mulberry 'Bayswater' Black Suede Clutch, and Jimmy Choo’s 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps. The finishing touch was the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, as the Princess is the Guards' honorary colonel.

Kate Middleton has long been known for her keen fashion sense and her ability to mix high-end fashion with more accessible pieces. By reworking her existing dress, she not only displayed her impeccable style but also promoted a circular wardrobe - a cause she has subtly championed over the years. The upcycled dress is a testament to her commitment to mindful consumption, even when under the global spotlight.

“Rarely does the royal debut an entirely new outfit, instead favouring recycled looks for red carpets and tailoring vintage pieces for royal tours,” explains Hello!’s Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer Georgia Brown. She has been spotted wearing reworked or previously worn outfits on numerous occasions, proving that fashion can be both timeless and conscious.

Her choice to upcycle the Jenny Packham dress for such a high-profile event underscores her role as a modern royal who balances tradition with contemporary values.

© Pool The Princess also wore the dress to the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch ahead of the coronation of King Charles III

Kate's ability to refresh her wardrobe while maintaining a sophisticated and polished look continues to inspire fans worldwide.