Jenna Ortega's red tights and 'no trousers' look is completely London cool-girl-coded

Jenna Ortega's tour wardrobe for the upcoming Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice movie has been a lesson in subversive glamour and we could not be more obsessed.

From archival Vivienne Westwood to Dolce & Gabbana, the 21-year-old's ensembles, styled at the helm of Enrique Melendez, have been truly mesmerising.

In her latest look for a photocall at One Marylebone in London, Jenna leaned into the style aesthetic of the British cool-girls, reviving a divisive trend that took the street style set by storm during London Fashion Week at the beginning of this year.

© Getty Jenna Ortega attended a Beetlejuice,Beetlejuice photocall in London on Friday

Jenna oozed cool in a burgundy double-breasted blazer featuring a cinched waist, statement shoulders and bold contrasting red lapels, from Alexander McQueen's RE25 collection.

Eschewing trousers for the occasion, she paired the piece with showstopping red tights and matching platform heels by Le Silla.

© Getty She wore a burgundy blazer and bold red tights by Alexander McQueen

The colour red was the undeniable colour of the season of autumn/winter '23, which trickled into the winter months of January and February 2024. Opaque red tights became the unexpected street style trend of the London Fashion Week AW24 shows, giving all the Blair Waldorf vibes we needed to see.

© Getty Zeena Shah donned red tights, a red checkered bag, a denim outfit, and red hair accessories outside Bora Aksu during LFW this year © Instagram /@laurenjramsay I also donned red tights during LFW, paired with red ballet flats by Camilla Elphick, a black blazer and a belt

Prior to Jenna putting red tights back on our radar as we approach the autumn, actor Emma Corrin also suggested that strawberry-hued hosiery is back with a bang, after they stepped out in red sheer tights with a pair of pointed-toe red patent pumps and a sequin long-sleeve mini dress to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to discuss their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

© Getty Emma Corrin wore sheer red tights this summer

They might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the cool-girls are telling us that this is the style to have on your radar next season...