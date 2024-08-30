Harry Styles' go-to designer was the mastermind behind Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice premiere look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Boasting big Beetlejuice energy, Jenna Ortega called upon Harry Styles’ go to designer Harris Reed to create her a custom-made gilded gown for the British premiere of her new Tim Burton directed film.

Stepping out onto the red carpet, or should we say black carpet last night, the Wednesday star embodied her on screen character Astrid Deetz for the occasion.

© Getty The star championed Harris Reed

The custom dress featured a fitted corset top, complete with a peplum hem line and floral feature bustier, which flowed into a mermaid-style maxi skirt. Both the top and bottom of the ensemble were crafted from black velvet and a teal-toned fabric, fixed into a sleek panelling accent which accentuated the star's figure.

To complete the architectural masterpiece, Jenna sported a set of long velvet black gloves which she styled with decadent diamond rings layered on top.

© Getty The young actress looked breathtaking in the structured garment

For glam, the 20-year-old opted for a subtle yet elegant combination of a nude matte lip, a simple black winged eyeliner and a side parted sleek hairstyle which cascaded down the back of her gown.

Harris Reed has become a fashion mogul of note over the past few years. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins, the American designer has kitted out multiple celebrities on the red carpet under his namesake label. The 28-year-old was then appointed as the creative director of Nina Ricci in 2022, the youngest designer to ever head up the French fashion house.

© Getty Harry Styles is among the designer's celebrity clientele

For the 2023 BRIT Awards, Harry Styles and his famed stylist Harry Lambert called upon the gender fluid designer to create a custom velvet suit for the occasion, an outfit which has gone down in BRITs fashion history books.

The awards ceremony wasn’t the only time Harry and Harris partnered to create sartorial magic. The pair also collaborated on many of Harry’s tour and magazine photoshoot looks.

It’s safe to say that Jenna is among good company when it comes to Harris Reed fashion fans and it’s unlikely this is going to be the last time she sports a look courtesy of the famed designer.