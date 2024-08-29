Jenna Ortega's 'heart' Venice Film Festival gown is the perfect wedding guest dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For one night and one night only, the queen of emo-chic dressing, Jenna Ortega, hung up her usual monochromatic all-black ensembles and exchanged them for an opulent blood-red tulle gown.

The Wednesday star went all out on Wednesday night during the Venice Film Festival red carpet while celebrating her new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, opting for an ensemble that would make for the perfect wedding guest get-up.

© Getty The actress entered her colour-pop era

Stepping out onto the red carpet alongside co-stars Wynona Rider, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, Jenna called upon the ateliers at Christian Dior to create a custom gown for the occasion.

The dress in question featured an open back and an intricately crafted heart-shaped bodice which flowed into a full skirt made from dainty floating sheer tulle.

© Getty Jenna championed scarlet eye shadow hues

In terms of her makeup palette, the rising Hollywood starlet matched her glam to her dress, settling on a bold red lip shade and a matching tonal smokey eye look. Keeping on theme, Jenna scooped her jet-black locks up into a messy updo, letting her curtain bangs frame her impeccable face card.

Over the past few weeks while on official Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo, the 21-year-old actress has leaned into the wild, weird, wacky and dark world of Tim Burton, opting for a slew of gothic gowns, suiting looks and layered looks.

© Getty Burgundy tones are currently having a major moment in the fashion sphere

Fans were surprised by her bold colour choice last night, yet lest we forget her power dressing suiting moment she wore a few days ago from Paul Smith which was cut in the same red wine hue.

We can’t know for sure if Jenna has made it out of the dark side dressing scene, but we think it's safe to say that the Wednesday actress can quite literally pull off any colour, silhouette and style.