Lily Collins oozes Old Hollywood glamour in striking red velvet gown

Lily Collins has absolutely mastered the art of nostalgic glamour.

Granted, the 34-year-old has a knack for exuding modern elegance like Emily Cooper - her character in Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris, but she has also proven time and time again that she nails nostalgic decadence (à la her 2023 Met Gala look), and it’s truly iconic.

Taking to Instagram to share images in her latest period drama-approved look, she stunned in a red velvet gown, channelling major Old Hollywood glamour vibes.

© Cartier Lily wore a red velvet Elie Saab haute couture gown to Cartier's Beijing event

Lily stunned in a decadent, red velvet Elie Saab haute couture gown featuring a square neckline with cap sleeves, a flattering ruched bodice and a daring thigh-high split.

Showing us a new way to wear this autumn’s cool-girl accessory, the actress layered her dress with black sheer tights and chunky platform heels. Every fashionista from Anne Hathaway to Victoria Beckham has worn trendy tights for every occasion, and Lily schooled us in styling them for a black-tie dress code.

Her luxurious dress combined with chunky platforms gave a look that was equally as contemporary as it was classic, and we are utterly obsessed.

She finished the ensemble with a dazzling necklace featuring a statement emerald, diamond earrings and her tresses in a Sofia Richie-approved slicked-back low bun.

Lily shared images from the glamorous event on Instagram, writing: "Truly a magical, bucket list experience with @cartier in Beijing — made even more meaningful by having my mom by my side on The Great Wall. This is a trip we’ve been dreaming about taking together for years, and it exceeded all our expectations. Feeling beyond grateful to my @cartier family for making this dream a reality…"

Red is the colour of the autumn/winter season, and Lily has just shown us the most elegant way to wear it.