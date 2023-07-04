Camila Morrone gives major 'Daisy Jones & The Six' vibes at Chanel Couture show

The actress schooled us in using accessories to add a touch of 70s cool to your look this summer...

The only trends the world seems to be fixated on right now are: Barbiecore, thanks to Margot Robbie's upcoming film Barbie; Mermaidcore, because of Y2K's triumphant comeback plus Halle Bailey's live action version of The Little Mermaid; and white accessories, thanks to our stylish royal the Princess of Wales championing the tricky trend basically all summer.

Lest we forget that back in March when Daisy Jones and the Six - the miniseries based on the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band - was released, we could think about little else other than flared trousers, flower power and platform boots. And Camilla Morrone, who played Camila Alvarez is the hit Amazon Prime series, is determined not to let the cult-adored trend go anywhere.

She stepped out for Chanel's Fall/Winter haute couture show in Paris on Monday oozing retro glam, and we can't get enough.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Camila Morrone at Chanel's F/W 2023 haute couture show

The actress stunned in a grey sequin one-sleeved top and a matching midi skirt with a thigh high split. Her glamorous two-piece gave 70s disco, but make it 2023. She amped up the glam with a sequin micro pouch and stacks of diamond bracelets.

The pièce de résistance was her chunky, black leather sock boots which gave us total Daisy Jones nostalgia. Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham have also championed the 70s platforms for summer.

© Jacopo Raule Her outfit oozed 70s chic

If there's one retro styling hack that certainly hasn't gone anywhere this summer, it's double denim. It was one of the standout street style trends at London Fashion Week AW23 back in February that we recommended you look out for this summer (accurate, even if we do say so ourselves).

It was then spotted on numerous fashionista's at major music festivals this year, including Camilla and her Daisy Jones co-star Suki Waterhouse who both championed the retro styling combo at Coachella.

Elevated double denim was also a trend at Glastonbury. Festival royalty Sienna Miller oozed festival chic in a cropped embellished denim jacket from Self-Portrait paired with high rise denim shorts from the same label, whilst Netflix’s Queen Charlotte India Amarteifio opted for a light wash two-piece from Coach, with oversized denim shorts and a jacket.

But, as Camilla Morrone proved yesterday, 70s accessories are still the way to go to add a touch of cool-girl chic to any summer look.