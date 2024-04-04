Charm necklaces are 2024's cool-girl jewellery trend: Here's which ones to shop now

Charm jewellery in all forms has been around for a while now, many remember making personalised necklaces and bracelets in their primary school days, threading colourful beads and eclectic charms onto an elastic string to gift to best friends, boyfriends and even grandparents on their birthday if they should have ever been so lucky.

If you identify yourself as a bit of a crafty queen, you’ll be happier than ever to know that charm jewellery, and accessories, are back and more popular than ever, sported by fashion industry heavyweights such as Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa and made by the coolest of cool on TikTok and Instagram.

© Instagram / @livia 'It' girl Liva Nunes Marques made waves on Instagram in this bold charm necklace by Danny Fisher

Like all good trends, we can’t help but indulge ourselves and that’s why we trawled the internet to find a few of the best options to shop and make, each just as on trend as the next.

How to make your own Charm Necklace:

Begin by choosing a chain from your collection that perfectly captures your mood, whether it’s the classic elegance of gold, the cool sheen of silver, or the warm blush of rose gold. Embark on a treasure hunt for charms that speak to your soul - look for meaningful symbols, your initials, birthstones that tell your story, or rare vintage gems that set your heart aflutter. Vintage stores and markets are treasure troves for trinkets - and Etsy is also a great place to search.

© Christian Vierig Sarah Lysander wears a charm necklace paired with green ruffled top outside the Alessandra Rich show during Paris Fashion Week

Secure your chosen mementos onto your chain with jump rings, which you can easily find on Amazon. Fasten each one with precision using jewellery pliers for a lasting hold. As you curate your necklace. And there you have it—a bespoke charm necklace that’s a wearable mosaic of your unique style.

If you’re wanting to take things back to your DIY roots, the TikTok girlies are a wealth of knowledge when it comes to sourcing, making and wearing handmade charm jewellery.

If you’re not so handy on the jewellery-making front, these options below are just as personal and customisable...

The 10 Best Charm Necklaces and Bracelets To Shop Now:

1/ 10 Love Note Necklace Brinker & Eliza Editor's note: I'd style this as the centrepiece of my outfit, pairing it with a silk dress to let the necklace steal the show.

The antique gold brass chain and unique assembly of vintage charms, semi-precious stones, and one-of-a-kind mementos adds a touch of exclusivity. This necklace feels like a bespoke treasure, designed with a personal touch.

£450.00 AT KOIBIRD 2/ 10 Lucid Dreams Necklace Crystal Haze Editor's note: This necklace doesn't just accessorise an outfit; it brings it to life. Style it with a white linen dress, or use it to edge up a preppy look. A vivacious medley of resin, beads, and artificial pearls, it's like a burst of joy in necklace form. With its kaleidoscope of colours - this is kitsch at its finest.



£174.99 AT CRYSTAL HAZE 3/ 10 Pearl Sun Bracelet Set Pandora Editor's note: To style this piece, I'd pair it with a crisp white cuff shirt to let the gold shine, or layer it with mixed-metal pieces for an eclectic look. This bracelet is a canvas for personal expression and the possibility to customise with even more charms is delightful.

£180.00 AT PANDORA 4/ 10 Red ladybug crystal necklace Bimba Y Lola Editor's note: A bold statement piece like this deserves to be on show so I suggest wearing it over a crisp white button-up shirt or with a strapless summer dress. Perfect for those who love to wear funky accessories and those who are currently in their coquette-core phase, this ribbon-tied charm necklace is a talking point in its own right.

£110.00 AT BIMBA Y LOLA 5/ 10 Thalassa Ocean Treasures Charm Necklace Dinny Hall Editor's note: The collection of charms features a starfish, a shark's tooth, a mini shell and a brilliant-cut white sapphire and blue topaz, all designed to sit together on the neck like a stack of lost treasure. Perfect for a seaside escape or just to remind you of your last beachside adventure this handcrafted necklace in 22k gold vermeil is designed to last a lifetime. £350.00 AT DINNY HALL 6/ 10 Woodland Charm Necklace Bill Skinner Editor's note: This piece is perfect for springtime, paired with gingham and a manic-pixie dream girl attitude. Dainty, fresh and seriously fruity, this ultra-cute gold-plated charm necklace features a tiny conker, a pinecone, redberries, a pumpkin, a toadstool and a winter pansy.

£60.00 AT BILL SKINNER 7/ 10 Olivia Looped Chain Multi Charm Chain Bracelet Oliver Bonas Editor's note: I love how the delicate hints of colour allow for a subtle pop of freshness. Adorned with a mix of gold and faux pearl charms this affordable bracelet is a major spring mood.

£26.00 AT OLIVER BONAS 8/ 10 Lucky Gold Charm Necklace Sccollection Editor's note: This would make the perfect addition to an existing dainty necklace stack. If your jewellery aesthetic is bold and gold, then this chunky 12k antiqued gold plated stainless steel chain fitted with hand-crafted 12k antiqued gold plated pewter charms is for you.

£189.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 9/ 10 Double-Chain Charm Necklace Nialaya Jewelry Editor's note: This double-chain charm necklace is technically a two-for-one and who can pass up that opportunity? If you’re a fan of a stacked necklace look, this gold-plated number with cubic zirconia, gold-plated steel and freshwater pearl charms is for you.

£176.00 AT FARFETCH 10/ 10 Iconic brass and cubic zirconia charm bracelet Coach Editor's note: As the charms are spread out and the chain links are chunky, the ability to add more personalised charms is possible, making it the gift that keeps on giving. This brass and cubic zirconia charm bracelet from Coach is the perfect addition to any existing arm candy stack or as a statement on its own. £150.00 AT SELFRIDGES

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each item on this list is adorned with charms, some large, some small, some made from precious stones and some plated in gold. Each necklace or bracelet has the ability to have extra charms added for a more personal touch.

Price: I have chosen items from a range of high street and designer brands, allowing for each budget to indulge in this trend.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

