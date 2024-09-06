Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Is this Victoria Beckham's most daring fashion creation so far?
The British fashion designer dressed Meghann Fahy for The Perfect Couple premiere, in a sheer lace outfit that was truly showstopping

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress on her 50th birthday
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham's eponymous clothing label is a go-to for A-list fashion icons across the globe.

From Sydney Sweeney donning a butter yellow ethereal midi to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a dazzling tailored jumpsuit at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and the Duchess of Sussex wearing plenty of her pieces from shirts to coats and accessories - the singer-cum-fashion designer has cemented herself as a cult-favourite label for her sleek tailoring, flattering and figure-hugging silhouettes and elegant custom-made pieces for high-profile events.

The Bold Type and The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy is the latest fashionista to wear a VB piece in public. The American stepped out at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood for the premiere of her latest series, The Perfect Couple, starring Nicola Kidman, and her ultra-daring outfit might just be Victoria Beckham's most controversial creation of her sartorial design career so far. 

Meghann oozed It-girl cool in a fitted, translucent, black lace midi dress, featuring a backless silhouette, a delicate scalloped edge and a low v-shaped neckline. 

Meghann Fahy attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) © Getty
Meghann Fahy attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Perfect Couple at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

The dress left little to the imagination, with a simple pair of black high-waisted pants completely on show, taking the sheer dress trend to its most intense heights.

She wore a piece from Victoria Beckham's SS25 show© Getty
She wore a piece from Victoria Beckham's SS25 show

She paired with understated, black peep-toe heels, a tidy hair updo, pared-back makeup and just two rings for jewellery, allowing her jaw-dropping dress to do all the talking.

Victoria shared another look at the stunning dress from the spring/summer collection© Getty
Victoria shared another look at the stunning dress from the spring/summer collection

Victoria posted an image of Meghann wearing the dress on her Instagram story with the caption: "American actress @meghannfahy wears #Vbss25 to The Perfect Couple premiere in Los Angeles."

She then shared an image of a model shot of the product, explaining that the dress would be coming soon - we've no doubt it will be on the runway at her Paris Fashion Week show next month.

