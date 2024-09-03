Victoria Beckham's strapless jumpsuit is the ultimate back-to-work staple

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham is the blueprint for 'cool moms' around the world and her recent strapless black jumpsuit proves just that.

The Spice Girl turned fashion and beauty mogul dressed to impress for her son Romeo’s 22nd birthday a few days ago, making a case for effortless yet elegant occasion dressing.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The Beckham's were all smiles for the occasion

The famous family celebrated Romeo's special day in true A-lister style, spending an opulent weekend in Vegas wining and dining.

In an image posted by Victoria to her 33 million Instagram followers, VB, David, Harper, Cruz and the birthday boy, Romeo can be seen posing for a family snap in front of the famed Vegas lights.

Victoria likely called upon her studio's ateliers to create something special for the celebration, opting for a sleek all-black strapless pantsuit which fans (including us) are hoping is an unreleased garment that will launch on the brands website later this autumn.

As we all know, the style mogul is a huge fan of tailored suiting styles, often seen sporting white and black options on the red carpet, at fashion shows and for glamorous events. So, her sleek night out look comes as no surprise.

© Getty VB knows a thing or two about power dressing

This also isn’t the first time she’s worn a stylish all-black jumpsuit on the world stage. Back in 2022, she made a case for the all-in-one ensemble while out and about in Paris, styling her long sleeve option with a pair of statement sunglasses and a gold Victoria Beckham belt.

© Getty Jumpsuits have been a long-standing staple of her wardrobe

Prior to that, she walked the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a strapless style with white bust trim, not too dissimilar from the version she wore to Romeo’s birthday.

VB joins the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely as a known jumpsuit lover. The model recently sported an elevated Saint Laurent SS24 option while in Tokyo for the Tiffany & Co. Wonder Exhibition.

As fashion fanatics, we can safely say that jumpsuits are the best wardrobe essential for when you can’t be bothered to choose a whole outfit but still want to look chic. Although Victoria decided to leave her look accessory-less, you can elevate your own jumpsuit with a stack of your favourite jewellery, an oversized blazer and a set of sling-back kitten heels for the ultimate back-to-work office ensemble.