Revenge dresses? Kaia Gerber is all for revenge bikinis

Revenge may be best served cold. But for Kaia Gerber, revenge is best served via bikini.

The 22-year-old spent the weekend reclining lakeside while on holiday with her family. Rarely seen without a book in hand, Kaia soaked up the sunshine while inhaling Virginie Despentes’ Dear Dickhead, a novel that explores ageing, gender, privilege, addiction and consent.

While relaxing, Kaia sported a simple black bikini, complete with tie-knot detailing, a halterneck silhouette and subtle ruching. She shielded her face from the lens with her book, which was a cryptic nod to a past acquaintance.

© Instagram/Kaia Gerber The model shared the pointed post online

Captioning the post: “A book for someone I used to know,” the model piqued intrigue from followers, who quickly praised the Valentino muse for her sassy quip.

Taking a leaf out of Princess Diana’s style book, Kaia made a case for revenge dressing via swimwear. Kaia’s black bikini coupled with her choice of novel, which is her latest pick for her book club Library Science, culminated in a witty post for all to enjoy. As for the person in question? That’s for Kaia to know and us to most probably, never find out.

© Instagram /@kaiagerber Kaia shared her 'Library Science' tee on Instagram

As if being slighted by the one and only Kaia Gerber wasn't enough, said mystery person has also had to witness the model’s slew of covetable outfits across the years, plus the successful launch of her beloved book club.

Never one to miss an opportunity to promote her literary endeavour, Kaia recently dropped some brand new merch online. The minimalist collection includes a white T-shirt with 'Library Science' on the front, a navy cap, and a reusable tote bag that also features the brand name.

The model has now confirmed that the tee is one of many products now available to shop, and retailing at just $50, we have a feeling they won't be around for long.