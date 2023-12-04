Lady Amelia & Eliza Spencer ooze ice queen glamour at the Fashion Awards 2023

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are incredibly well-versed in the style department, and we can always guarantee they'll be sporting a 'same but different' fashion agenda.

Tonight, Princess Diana's stylish nieces captured attention on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the 2023 Fashion Awards in dazzling strapless dresses that oozed ice queen glamour.

Metallics have been a major trend since last autumn/winter, with celebrities and influencers alike embracing silver and gold statement accessories. But fashion-forward royals Amelia and Eliza have schooled us in wearing them from head to toe this party season.

© Joe Maher Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Amelia stunned in a showstopping silver maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and a gathered voluminous skirt. Amping up the frosty glam, the stunning gown was adorned with diamantes across the chest and the torso.

To add a dash of colour to her argent look, the aristocrat paired her dress with a statement necklace featuring pinkish diamonds, and drop earrings to match.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Lady Amelia Spencer attending the Fashion Awards 2023

Letting her statement outfit do all the talking, Amelia wore her signature blonde tresses in a chic, slicked-back ponytail.

Eliza, on the other hand, braved a shorter hemline in the bitter December cold. She wore a fitted mini version of Amelia's dress with a cool-girl cut-out at the chest. She layered it with a sheer cape in a similar icy blue hue featuring an embellished collar, a statement feathery hem and dazzling diamante adornments.

© Dominic Lipinski Lady Eliza Spencer attends The Fashion Awards 2023

Cape dresses have made a triumphant return this season, as proven by the Princess of Wales and Margot Robbie.

She paired it with metallic court heels, and striking silver hoop earrings and finished off with a chic slicked-back updo.

The two are constantly nailing the 'same but different' agenda, from bizarre bridal headwear to autumn's favourite red trend. They're the ultimate inspirational duo when looking for different ways to wear the same dress code.