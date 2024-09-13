Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are style opposites at London Fashion Week

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



London Fashion Week was graced with the undeniable elegance of Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer on Friday morning.

The stylish twins turned heads as they attended Paul Costelloe's latest show, "Le Ciel Est Bleu," celebrating 40 years of the designer's presence at LFW. While the sisters share a famous family name, their style couldn’t have been more different.

Lady Eliza channelled sophisticated femininity in a crisp white tailored jacket that boasted clean lines and oversized buttons. The structured jacket, which flared at the waist, was paired with a mini-skirt adorned with intricate floral details, making us all relieved that the rosette trend is here to stay.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer were joined by the Hon Delphi Primrose at the Paul Costelloe show

To top it all off, she added a metallic clutch and shiny silver pumps, elevating her look to modern-day glam. Her sleek, pulled-back hair and minimal makeup added to the polished vibe. The aristocrat took to Instagram, sharing her excitement for the event, captioning a photo of her chic ensemble with, "Incredible start to London Fashion Week.”

On the other hand, her sister Lady Amelia opted for a look that embraced a more outdoorsy, classic British countryside aesthetic. She donned a tailored jacket in a rich brown tweed that gave off classic military vibes with a feminine twist.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The nieces of Princess Diana opted for contrasting aesthetics at London Fashion Week

The jacket’s fitted design, accentuated by a peplum waist and button detailing, gave her an effortlessly cool silhouette. Beneath the jacket, Amelia sported a matching tweed mini-skirt, and instead of opting for heels, she went for practical and stylish black ankle boots with chunky soles. Topped off with sheer black tights, Amelia’s ensemble was grounded in a Brit-cool-girl confidence that contrasted with Eliza’s refined look (which would not have looked out of place at Paris Couture Week.)

The show took place in the stunning Palm Court of The Waldorf, in Aldwych. The historic venue, with its grand architecture and timeless elegance, perfectly complemented the designer’s sophisticated collection. A fitting setting for the Spencer sisters, who proved that you can share a famous name and still showcase your own distinct style.

Whether you’re a fan of Amelia’s utilitarian vibe or Eliza’s prim sophistication, one thing’s for sure: fashion is certainly in their blood.