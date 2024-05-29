Long shorts are summer 2024’s must-have trend, here's 12 to add to your wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We’ve seen hot pants, and we’ve seen shorts so small they can no longer be said to resemble clothing suitable for daylight hours (just ask your Grandma). So let’s welcome to the collection - the long short. It’s not your bum cheeks these are tickling, it’s your knee caps. Sweet relief.

Consider it a fresher, breezier take on warm weather dressing. These aren’t culottes, they defiantly hit the knee (or thereabouts) and are unapologetically slouchy. Linen varieties add an air of effortless nonchalance, denim gives straight-to-the-skatepark energy while tailored offerings add a degree of polish.

© Edward Berthelot Tamu Mcpherson pairs her red Miu Miu long shorts with a polo top and Navy blazer outside the Miu Miu runway show in Paris.

How do I wear long shorts?

We’re inspired by the Miu Miu girl this season (and let’s face it, every season) and the softer, sportier shorts seen on their SS24 runway were teamed with preppy staples such as polo tops and blazers. For those who want to wander into 'jorts' territory, we have Bella Hadid on our moodboard, who opted for low-waist ultra baggy denim shorts (no danger of chafing, woo hoo!)

© Gotham Bella Hadid sports jorts in New York City.

If you’re conscious of proportions - pair with a crop top with long sleeves to add balance. Feel free to add tights or long socks too if you run cold.

MORE: Tomboy Femme is 2024's newest TikTok trend - here’s how to get the look

RELATED: Boat shoes are back: here's how the fashion set is styling them

What are Jorts?

Jorts, a combination of the words jeans and shorts, emerged as a term in the 1990s, despite denim shorts becoming popular in the 1960s. Today, jorts typically refer to the longer, It-guy approved, knee-length denim shorts... rather than the ultra-short gravity defying mini-short versions that Kate Moss favoured in the early 2000s.

The 12 best long shorts to buy now:

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Long shorts are about comfort and effortless style, so I picked the coolest, slouchiest shorts I could find.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.