12 Long Shorts & 'Jorts' To Shop Now: Summer 2024's must-have trend
Long shorts are summer 2024’s must-have trend, here's 12 to add to your wardrobe

What’s the antithesis to no-trouser dressing? Absolutely massive shorts...

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
We’ve seen hot pants, and we’ve seen shorts so small they can no longer be said to resemble clothing suitable for daylight hours (just ask your Grandma). So let’s welcome to the collection - the long short. It’s not your bum cheeks these are tickling, it’s your knee caps. Sweet relief.

Consider it a fresher, breezier take on warm weather dressing. These aren’t culottes, they defiantly hit the knee (or thereabouts) and are unapologetically slouchy. Linen varieties add an air of effortless nonchalance, denim gives straight-to-the-skatepark energy while tailored offerings add a degree of polish. 

Tamu Mcpherson pairs her red Miu Miu long shorts with a polo top and Navy blazer outside the Miu Miu runway show in Paris.© Edward Berthelot
Tamu Mcpherson pairs her red Miu Miu long shorts with a polo top and Navy blazer outside the Miu Miu runway show in Paris.

How do I wear long shorts?

We’re inspired by the Miu Miu girl this season (and let’s face it, every season) and the softer, sportier shorts seen on their SS24 runway were teamed with preppy staples such as polo tops and blazers. For those who want to wander into 'jorts' territory, we have Bella Hadid on our moodboard, who opted for low-waist ultra baggy denim shorts (no danger of chafing, woo hoo!) 

Bella Hadid wears low waist baggy denim shorts with a black crop top and knee high black boots. © Gotham
Bella Hadid sports jorts in New York City.

If you’re conscious of proportions - pair with a crop top with long sleeves to add balance. Feel free to add tights or long socks too if you run cold.

What are Jorts?

Jorts, a combination of the words jeans and shorts, emerged as a term in the 1990s, despite denim shorts becoming popular in the 1960s. Today, jorts typically refer to the longer, It-guy approved, knee-length denim shorts... rather than the ultra-short gravity defying mini-short versions that Kate Moss favoured in the early 2000s.

The 12 best long shorts to buy now:

  • Nova Jorts Indigo

    Damson Madder

    Deep indigo denim plus contrast stitching have us bundling this pair from adored label Damson Madder straight into our basket.

  • Light Khaki, Lilac And Off-white Cotton Shorts With Floral Print

    Essentiel Antwerp

    You can always count on Essentiel Antwerp to deliver a gorgeous yet eccentric print. Top marks for the breathable cotton poplin too. 

  • Bermuda Baggy High Denim shorts

    H&M

    These high waist denim Bermudas come in a range of washes, but we're big fans of this dusty beige. 

  • Arwen Cargo Suiting Shorts

    Weekday

    Give your long shorts a cargo twist. This pair have lots of pockets, which are perfect for stashing snacks. 

  • Bella Satin Shorts Ivory

    Ghost

    Slippery soft satin gives these long shorts an air of elegance. In fact, we love them so much we reckon they'd be a great bet for a bride looking to make a strong statement.

  • © Reformation

    Liam Linen Bermuda Short

    Reformation

    Fitted at the waist in lightweight linen, pair with the matching Tasha tank in cornflower blue. 

  • Pinstriped Knee-Length Shorts

    COS

    We love the juxtaposition of office-worthy pinstripe and the slouchy shape of these cream shorts. Welcome to modern suiting. 

  • Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts

    Marks & Spencer

    We're head over heels in this love with this gorgeous amethyst shade and will be picking up the matching blazer immediately.

  • Waistband Detailed Tailored Short In Multi

    Victoria Beckham

    The slightly off-kilter nature of the long short is perfect fare for the eccentric English aesthetic Mrs Beckham does so well. 

  • Soleil Textured Shorts

    Ghospell

    This textured stripe pair would be perfect for a sunny stroll along the Riviera (or the high street). 

  • Tailored Shorts

    & Other Stories

    The kind of shorts your Dad would wear. And we mean that in a completely positive way. 

  • On Repeat Linen Shorts

    Free People

    Oh hello Summer! Who wouldn't be happy in a pair of these pineappled-hued linen shorts. 

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Long shorts are about comfort and effortless style, so I picked the coolest, slouchiest shorts I could find. 

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

