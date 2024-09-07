Kendall Jenner's autumnal jorts outfit is so Hailey Bieber-coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Is your best friend really your best friend if you can't take style cues (or physical pieces) from her wardrobe?

Hailey Bieber works hard, but her wardrobe works even harder, and Kendall Jenner just used some of Hailey's wardrobe staples to create the ultimate autumn It-girl street style look.

The Kardashian/Jenner sister, model and founder of luxury tequila label 818 stepped out in New York for Maison Alaïa's NYFW SS25 show.

Kendall wore a pair of black jorts and a white cropped t-shirt layered with a black leather blazer.

© Getty Kendall Jenner attends the Alaia fashion show during New York Fashion Week © Getty Her look embodies her best friend Hailey Bieber's style

"Jorts, a combination of the words jeans and shorts, emerged as a term in the 1990s, despite denim shorts becoming popular in the 1960s, explains H! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Today, jorts typically refer to the longer, It-guy approved, knee-length denim shorts... rather than the ultra-short gravity defying mini-short versions that Kate Moss favoured in the early 2000s."



They've been an It-girl style staple this season, and Kendall's muted monochromatic look put the perfect spin on the trend if you're looking to take them into the transitional weather season.

She paired hers with some long white socks and a pair of patent black loafers. Though Hailey is also a fan of leather blazers, cropped t-shirts and knee-length shorts, she is the undisputed fashion muse when it comes to styling long white socks and preppy loafers.

© Getty Jean shorts and white socks are Hailey's bread and butter © Getty She gave 'breakfast run' a major upgrade in wihte socks and loafers © Getty It's giving Fisherman sandal chic

From pairing blue jorts with Adidas Sambas to wearing white low-rise shorts and fisherman sandals, and Prada mini skirts and black loafers for an elevated morning coffee run, Justin Bieber's wife constantly uses a pair of bright white socks as a staple styling accessory. We're wondering A) which washing powder she uses to keep them so bright and B) how many pairs does she own?

Whilst Hailey has been quiet on the street style front because she recently gave birth to her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, Kendall is keeping us informed on how we should dress on the streets this season.