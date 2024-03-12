Skinny jeans are back in style & Princess Kate's a fan - 6 best slim fit jeans to shop

Skinny jeans have caused much debate in recent years. Once a staple in every wardrobe, the slim cut has become a dividing factor between millennials and Gen Z, although the tighter style is continuing to make its comeback in 2024.
The killed shot saw the Princess of Wales making a case for skinny jeans as she rocked a dark denim pair teamed with a wax jacket and combat boots, but the stylish royal has also chosen to wear blazers and blouses with her slim cut pairs in the past.
Skinny jeans can often give a more put-together appearance than other jean options, and the tighter fit can be extremely flattering on the figure when styled with looser pieces such as chunky knitwear and cardigans. The denim design often comes with a high waist that enhances the silhouette, although there are some low-rise options around too.
Whether you're looking for a staple pair of everyday jeans or an ankle-grazing pair to wear with heels, I've rounded up the best skinny jeans around right now that I'm sure Princess Kate would approve of.
How I chose
Style: There are plenty of styles to choose from when it comes to skinny jeans, and I've picked out stretchy, high-waisted, and low-rise options in washed blue, navy, and black shades.
Price: I've found skinny jeans in a range of price points to suit every budget, with some pairs costing as little as £18.
Inclusivity: Finding a pair of jeans that fit perfectly can be a challenge, which is why I've chosen retailers that have long, short, and regular sizing, with some including petite and plus-size options too.
M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans
M&S Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in seven colours
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S's Ivy skinny jeans are designed to flatter with their high waist, figure-hugging shape, and ankle-grazing length. Made from cotton-rich denim, the slim style will be a year-round staple that can be dressed up or down. The dark indigo shade is strikingly similar to Princess Kate's most recently worn pair, and there are regular, short and long options to choose from.
River Island Molly Mid Rise Super Skinny Jeans
River Island Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in six colours
Shipping: £4 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Skinny jeans don't need to compromise on comfort, and River Island's Molly jeans have been created with a super stretch design for optimal flexibility. The mid-rise pair also features bum sculpt technology on the seam to flatter the figure, finished with five pockets and classic belt loops. You'll find an extensive range of sizes along with six staple colours to choose from.
New Look Lift & Shape High Waist Skinny Jeans
New Look Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 6-12
Colours: Available in three colours
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Light wash jeans are a great option for spring as they'll pair perfectly with cardigans, T-shirts and pastel colours in your wardrobe. New Look's Yazmin pair features a high-waisted slim fit, stretchy denim for comfort and sculpting seams, making them the ultimate everyday pair for the new season.
& Other Stories Slim Jeans
& Other Stories Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 24/30 - 32/30
Colours: Available in six colours
Shipping: £4 or free with a £80 spend
Returns: Within 14 days
& Other Stories' Slim Jeans have Princess Kate's seal of approval, as the royal has been seen wearing the highstreet pair on multiple occasions. Ideal if you're looking for skinny jeans that aren't too tight, the denim pair features a slim leg, a high waist, and a slightly cropped ankle. I tried out the royal-approved pair for myself, and I loved the stylish and comfortable fit.
H&M Skinny High Jeans
H&M Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 4-22
Colours: Available in seven colours
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
H&M jeans seem to be a favourite amongst shoppers on TikTok, and retailer's classic skinny jeans are the most affordable pair I've come across. Available in seven denim shades, the jeans have an ankle grazing cut that will work well with flats and heeled shoes, along with a high waist and slightly stretchy fit.
Cotton: On High Rise Skinny Jeans
ASOS Skinny Jeans
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Available in two colours
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS is a go-to when it comes to everyday pieces, and Cotton: On's skinny jeans are ticking all of the boxes. The high rise fit is a stylish option for flattering the waist, while pockets and belt loops give a practical finish. The slim-cut jeans can be styled with just about any look, and the mid blue shade makes this pair suitable for every season.