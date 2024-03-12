Skinny jeans are back in style & Princess Kate's a fan - 6 best slim fit jeans to shop

Skinny jeans have caused much debate in recent years. Once a staple in every wardrobe, the slim cut has become a dividing factor between millennials and Gen Z, although the tighter style is continuing to make its comeback in 2024.

One person who is in favour of the classic skinny jean is Princess Kate. The royal has been spotted wearing the popular denim style on countless occasions, from her go-to & Other Stories pair, and most recently in her controversial Mother's Day family photo.

© Getty Princess Kate has several pairs of skinny jeans in her collection

The killed shot saw the Princess of Wales making a case for skinny jeans as she rocked a dark denim pair teamed with a wax jacket and combat boots, but the stylish royal has also chosen to wear blazers and blouses with her slim cut pairs in the past.

Skinny jeans can often give a more put-together appearance than other jean options, and the tighter fit can be extremely flattering on the figure when styled with looser pieces such as chunky knitwear and cardigans. The denim design often comes with a high waist that enhances the silhouette, although there are some low-rise options around too.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has worn both skinny and slim fit styles

Whether you're looking for a staple pair of everyday jeans or an ankle-grazing pair to wear with heels, I've rounded up the best skinny jeans around right now that I'm sure Princess Kate would approve of.

How I chose

Style: There are plenty of styles to choose from when it comes to skinny jeans, and I've picked out stretchy, high-waisted, and low-rise options in washed blue, navy, and black shades.

Price: I've found skinny jeans in a range of price points to suit every budget, with some pairs costing as little as £18.

I've found skinny jeans in a range of price points to suit every budget, with some pairs costing as little as £18. Inclusivity: Finding a pair of jeans that fit perfectly can be a challenge, which is why I've chosen retailers that have long, short, and regular sizing, with some including petite and plus-size options too.