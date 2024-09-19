Iris Law cosplays Natalie Portman in Black Swan makeup

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Any loyal Iris Law fan will know that the Gen Z It-girl doesn't shy away from an experimental beauty look, previously sharing that she uses beauty to express herself as opposed to fit in with the status-quo. Her recent post on Instagram is no exception.

Sharing with her 772k devoted followers, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost posted a behind-the-scenes sneak peak of a recent shoot with American Vogue as she took a break from London Fashion Week.

In the series of pictures shared to her stories, the Pistol star showcased an eye look that was very much giving Black Swan vibes with monochromatic painterly eye makeup in an oversized wing shape, that mimicked Natalie Portman's look in the infamous movie.

The shoot, which highlights the evolution of catwalks over the years, appeared to take inspiration from the '60s, with the rest of her look featuring a bleach blonde wig with an asymmetric fringe and a striking silver, mirrored diamond disc mini dress.

© Jon Kopaloff Iris took it back to the '50s for the Vanity Fair Party

It's not the first time the Versace muse has paid homage to eras gone by. Earlier this year, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she opted for a '50s style flapper dress which she paired with similarly striking eye makeup and her signature cropped blonde pixie cut.

At autumn/winter catwalks hosted back in February, we noticed grungy smoky eyes on catwalks including Elie Saab and Tom Ford, and so we are expecting to see a lot more of the fashion set channelling their inner Nina Sayers with soft goth makeup as we enter a new season.

© Imaxtree Elie Saab AW24 © Imaxtree Tom Ford AW24

The trend is perfect for those looking to transition to a moodier makeup look for the colder winter months and, as always, Iris appears to be ahead of the curve...