Kate Moss stuns in sheer dress at Saint Laurent

A galaxy of stars descended on the streets of Paris last night to witness Anthony Vaccarello's spring/summer 2025 collection for Saint Laurent hit the runway.

Among the fashion elite on the front row was sartorial icon and supermodel Kate Moss, who joined the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicole Richie and her own daughter Lila, to witness the show during Paris Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Kate oozed elegance in a single-breasted velvet blazer with glittery lapels that had a vintage flair, complemented by a daring sheer chiffon maxi dress with elegant pleating.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kate stunned in a sheer skirt and glitzy blaer

In true Saint Laurent style, decadence and high-octane sophistication were on the agenda —she accessorised with chunky gold bangles on each wrist, and statement gold and black earrings. The addition of the blazer added a demure feel to Kate's stunning ensemble.

Daring opulence was the dress code for many of the famous faces on the FROW. Model and M&S ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a luxurious chocolate-hued, long-sleeved silk mini dress, paired with some racy suspenders and sheer stockings.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Sheer numbers are Kate's bread and butter

Sheer outfits are Kate Moss' personal version of the little black dress - the style she turns to very every and any occasion.

This summer, to celebrate the launch of her wellness brand Cosmoss opening a beauty counter inside London's iconic department store Liberty, she revived her go-to look with a white, form-fitting lace dress layered with black underwear that was designed to be seen, which she paired with a cropped black jacket.

© Pierre Suu Kate wore a sheer dress for her 50th birthday earlier this year © Getty One of her most iconic outfits of all time

One of Kate's most iconic style moments of all time was when she sported a sheer maxi piece in 1993 to the Look of the Year Contest - an ensemble as daring as it was spellbinding, that still stands as one of her most memorable outfits in recent fashion history.

Our sheer dressing styling muse strikes once again.