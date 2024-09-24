Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Jane Fonda lead the glamour at L'Oreal Paris' PFW show
L'Oreal Ambassadors walk the runway during L'Oreal Paris' Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris)© Kristy Sparow

A galaxy of stars descended on the Palais Garnier for the brand's 2024 "Walk Your Worth" show 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
After the SS25 catwalks in New York, London and Milan closed, Paris opened the final week of this season's fashion month on Monday September 23rd, in the city's signature uber-glamorous style.

Some of the globe's most notable A-listers from Hollywood heavyweights to fashion industry icons and music sensations stepped out for L’Oréal Paris' 2024 show titled 'Walk your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week at the Palais Garnier opera house.

Each year the beauty industry giant holds an event in the French capital - in 2018, the brand created the first-ever river runway, where Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris took place on a custom-designed catwalk on the Seine River - the first of its kind.

This year L'oreal explained on its website: "As official partner of the Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood on the Place de l’Opéra, welcoming the brand’s family of ambassadors, fashion designers, and beauty experts, who will unite to make a feminine and feminist statement."

From Kendall Jenner to Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello to Cara Delevingne and Bridgerton stars to British icons, see the most glamorous stars on L'Oreal's runway:

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Kendall Jenner

Kendall stunned in a corseted red dress featuring an asymmetrical high neck.

Simone Ashley walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Simone Ashley

The Bridgerton star made her runway debut in a jaw-dropping metallic maxi dress.

Cara Delevingne walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)© Kristy Sparow

Cara Delevingne

Proving she's back and better than ever, Cara stunned in a pair of red high-waisted pants, paired with an oversized coat with a train.

Eva Longoria walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Eva Longoria

The actress looked ethereal in a sculpted white ruched dress with a daring neckline and a dazzling diamond chain.

Jane Fonda walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Jane Fonda

The Hollywood heavyweight was the epitome of glamour in a long-line metallic trench coat, paired with leggings and silver trainers.

Viola Davis walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)© Lyvans Boolaky

Viola Davis

Viola looked radiant in a fitted maxi dress featuring a vibrant yellow off-the-shoulder bodice.

German-US model and producer Heidi Klum presents a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© JULIEN DE ROSA

Heidi Klum

Heidi wore a figure-hugging PVC style maxi dress.

British singer and television host Rochelle Humes presents a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© JULIEN DE ROSA

Rochelle Humes

The British TV presenter wore high-waisted white trousers and a glamorous black cropped top.

Aja Naomi King walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)© Lyvans Boolaky

Aja Naomi King

The How To Get Away With Murder star was the epitome of fifties glamour in a strapless midi dress and a voluminous updo.

Camila Cabello walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain

Camila Cabello

Camila oozed It-girl cool in a strapless black LBD with sheer tights.

