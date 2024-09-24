Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Jane Fonda lead the glamour at L'Oreal Paris' PFW show

Some of the globe's most notable A-listers from Hollywood heavyweights to fashion industry icons and music sensations stepped out for L’Oréal Paris' 2024 show titled 'Walk your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week at the Palais Garnier opera house.
You may also like
Each year the beauty industry giant holds an event in the French capital - in 2018, the brand created the first-ever river runway, where Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris took place on a custom-designed catwalk on the Seine River - the first of its kind.
This year L'oreal explained on its website: "As official partner of the Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood on the Place de l’Opéra, welcoming the brand’s family of ambassadors, fashion designers, and beauty experts, who will unite to make a feminine and feminist statement."