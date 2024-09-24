Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Jane Fonda lead the glamour at L'Oreal Paris' PFW show

After the SS25 catwalks in New York, London and Milan closed, Paris opened the final week of this season's fashion month on Monday September 23rd, in the city's signature uber-glamorous style.

Some of the globe's most notable A-listers from Hollywood heavyweights to fashion industry icons and music sensations stepped out for L’Oréal Paris' 2024 show titled 'Walk your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week at the Palais Garnier opera house.

Each year the beauty industry giant holds an event in the French capital - in 2018, the brand created the first-ever river runway, where Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris took place on a custom-designed catwalk on the Seine River - the first of its kind.

This year L'oreal explained on its website: "As official partner of the Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood on the Place de l’Opéra, welcoming the brand’s family of ambassadors, fashion designers, and beauty experts, who will unite to make a feminine and feminist statement."

From Kendall Jenner to Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello to Cara Delevingne and Bridgerton stars to British icons, see the most glamorous stars on L'Oreal's runway:

© Pascal Le Segretain Kendall Jenner Kendall stunned in a corseted red dress featuring an asymmetrical high neck.

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone Ashley The Bridgerton star made her runway debut in a jaw-dropping metallic maxi dress.

© Kristy Sparow Cara Delevingne Proving she's back and better than ever, Cara stunned in a pair of red high-waisted pants, paired with an oversized coat with a train.

© Pascal Le Segretain Eva Longoria The actress looked ethereal in a sculpted white ruched dress with a daring neckline and a dazzling diamond chain.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jane Fonda The Hollywood heavyweight was the epitome of glamour in a long-line metallic trench coat, paired with leggings and silver trainers.

© Lyvans Boolaky Viola Davis Viola looked radiant in a fitted maxi dress featuring a vibrant yellow off-the-shoulder bodice.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Heidi Klum Heidi wore a figure-hugging PVC style maxi dress.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Rochelle Humes The British TV presenter wore high-waisted white trousers and a glamorous black cropped top.

© Lyvans Boolaky Aja Naomi King The How To Get Away With Murder star was the epitome of fifties glamour in a strapless midi dress and a voluminous updo.