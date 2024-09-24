Simone Ashley just made her catwalk debut at the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week show

Let's be honest, it was only a matter of time before Simone Ashley took to the runway and added 'catwalk model' to her list of noteworthy accolades.

The Bridgerton actress, who plays Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) in the hit Netflix series is one of the globe's ultimate It-girls. Alongside her stunning on-screen regencycore wardrobe, her It-girl-coded personal fashion agenda is second to none.

The 29-year-old stepped out in the City of Lights for the opening night of Paris Fashion Week - the final instalment (and arguably the most glamorous) in the fashion week calendar.

© Arnold Jerocki Simone Ashley stunned during her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

She walked in L'Oreal Paris' - the beauty giant who are partnered with PFW, 'Wear your Worth' show at the Palais Garnier opera house, alongside a star-studded runway including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum.

Simone stunned in a glitzy ruched metallic silver maxi dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline, one sleeve, cool-girl cutouts at the hip and a daring thigh-high leg split.

© Kristy Sparow The Bridgerton actress walked in the L'Oreal event on Monday

Her hair was styled sleek, dead-straight and tucked behind her ears in true Naomi Campbell style, whilst her glowy make-up look was kept minimal, allowing her dazzling dress to do all the talking.

L'oreal explained on its website of this year's show: "As official partner of the Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood on the Place de l’Opéra, welcoming the brand’s family of ambassadors, fashion designers, and beauty experts, who will unite to make a feminine and feminist statement."

© Kristy Sparow Cara Delevingne also walked in the show © Pascal Le Segretain It was a star-studded affair

Her runway debut look epitomised her signature style to a T - glamorous and fashion-forward with a rebellious edge. Whether she's donning sheer dresses, contemporary 'no trousers' looks or classic Old Hollywood-esque accessories and ultra-chic 'quiet luxury' gowns, her versatile dress agenda makes her one of our ultimate style muses.