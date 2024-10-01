Hailey Bieber shares wedding dress throwbacks in emotional fashion tribute

Resident It-girl and fashion icon Hailey Bieber just evoked a whirlwind of nostalgia (and heartbreak for the 'Beliebers' among us) by re-sharing images of her stunning wedding dress that she wore when marrying Justin Bieber back in 2018.

The 27-year-old shared the photos in honour of the late Off-White designer and founder Virgil Abloh, who created her stellar custom gown for the occasion.

September 30th marked the designer's birthday, who died from cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer, in 2021 at the age of 41.

Hailey shared an image on her Instagram saying "Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress."

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey and Justin Bieber married in 2018

The stunning creation was an ethereal, long-sleeved, lace ensemble that encompassed Off-White signature style, with ‘Till death do us part’ embroidered in block capitals on the end of her veil, and 'wedding dress’ written in embellished pearls at the back of the dress.

© Instagram/@haileybieber She also shared a photo with Virgil Abloh

She then changed into a Vera Wang satin slip dress for the reception celebrations, followed by a third Ralph & Russo gown: Vera Wang told H! Fashion in a previous interview “We created some wedding after-party dresses for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's wedding and it sort of went viral, - this picture of her in bias cut, seductive, very modern dress. She's got insane personal style and she happened to wear them with sneakers and I think that that just was emblematic of the kind of attitude of certain young stars today… that joyful, hip, cool kind of attitude - one that I’ve always tried to bring to bridal wear.”

© Instagram/@stylemaeve She wore a Vera Wang dress with trainers for her second look

At the time of Virgil Abloh's passing in November 2021, a post from his personal Instagram read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."