Rita Ora's ultra-chic personalised pyjamas are the ultimate Christmas gift for 2024

Rita Ora is never ever lacking in the sartorial inspiration department.

The singer, fashion designer and all-around muse is constantly providing us with style inspiration for every occasion from party season to summer holidays.

One aesthetic she rarely flaunts, however is pared-back pyjama inspo - a phrase that seemingly doesn't exist in her statement sartorial vocabulary.

Taking to TikTok to share a video of her 'alter ego' from the comfort of her bed, Rita lay wearing the chicest black pyjama shirt with a white satin trim and her name 'Rita' written in serif writing on the chest.

The once-deemed 'cheugy' nature of personalised designs is now a favourite within the fashion realm, but not as we imagine it from the 2010s - it is chicer, refined and more glamorous than ever.

Notable pieces include: Kylie Jenner's Goyard pouch with her children's faces on, Victoria Beckham's ultra-chic dressing gown, and Alexa Chung's boujee 'A' adorned beach bag.

"Personalisation on a whole is currently at an all-time high, with many fashionista's constantly on the hunt for an individualised keepsake that is tailored specifically for them. From initial and name necklaces to DIY projects, even the world's most notable names are leaning into the personalisation sphere," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

"Alexa Chung is a major made-to-order stan, often seen sporting a beige canvas tote with a singular ‘A’ printed on the front. Victoria Beckham's former girl band member Mel B has also made it clear that individuality is her thing, earlier this year she was spotted donning her iconic Louis Vuitton bag with the slogan “zig-a-zig-ah” hand painted on the side in bold neon colours and lets never forget Hailey Bieber's £41,000 diamond encrusted bubble 'B' necklace."

In case you needed a reminder, Christmas Day is exactly 12 weeks today. Get those personalised presents in for gifts that a meaningful and bang on trend for 2024.