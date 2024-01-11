Harper Beckham’s personalised necklace is a must-have for 2024

Arguably the coolest Beckham family member, Harper Seven is growing up quicker than quick and is turning into an ‘It’ girl before our eyes.

I guess it’s kind of a given that if your mum is Posh Spice and your dad is David Beckham, your genetics are scientifically designed to be stylish, not to mention having Nicola Peltz Beckham as your sister-in-law. The youngest Beckham and only girl out of Victoria and David's four children isn’t letting the household boy energy stop her from living her best girl-coded life.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is making cropped trousers 2024’s chicest tailoring trend

RELATED: Victoria Beckham praises Nicola Peltz's 'major wedge' fashion in sweet birthday tribute

@victoriabeckham I designed this exclusive Midi Cami Dress with #HarperSeven to wear at my #VBSS24 runway show in Paris!! I love the colour and how simple, yet elegant the silhouette is, paired with my Mini VBChain. Kisses xx Shop the Exclusive Panelled Midi Cami Dress in Ivory now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street. ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

The 12-year-old took to her mum's TikTok account yesterday, taking the account 2.3 million followers in a day in her life getting ready for the premiere of her dad's Netflix documentary, Beckham, back in October of last year. Harper donned the most perfect custom VB pastel pink gown, which her mum made exclusively for her. Harper showed off the dress in the video saying “I’m wearing my Victoria Beckham pastel pink dress.” The soon-to-be style-maven paired the blush pink midi dress with a VB Mini Chain bag in the same hue, creating the most enviable girlcore look.

© TikTok Harper Beckham wore a new personalised 'H' necklace

Aside from the certifiably stunning outfit, Harper accessorised her look with a simple diamond-encrusted gold “H” necklace, proving that personalised pendants are very much still trending.

The video caption which was written by Victoria explains how much she adores the one-of-a-kind dress “I designed this exclusive Midi Cami Dress with #HarperSeven to wear at my #VBSS24 runway show in Paris!! I love the colour and how simple, yet elegant the silhouette is, paired with my Mini #VBChain. Kisses xx”

Although the blush pink number isn’t available for purchase, Victoria mentioned that an ivory hue of the same silhouette is available to shop at “VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street” the same dress Harper wore to attend the Victoria Beckham SS24 show in Paris, late last September.