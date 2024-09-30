Rita Ora pairs Margiela Tabis with Primark in beachy look nobody saw coming

While we suspect Martin Margiela might have something to say about Rita Ora’s latest look, the style set simply looks on speechless.

The singer plucked the most extraordinary combination out of the fashion sphere on Sunday, marrying two brands we never expected to see together in a single outfit.

While enjoying a sun-drunk stay in Los Angeles, Rita slipped into her Maison Margiela ‘Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats,’ which feature a buttery black construction with the brand’s iconic hoof-toe design and dainty bow detailing.

© Instagram/@ritaora The singer slipped into a pair of It-girl Tabi ballet flats

The design, which dates back to 15th-century Japan where they were worn by working men, has become the ultimate It-girl identifier within the industry. For the price of £750, they remain a luxury, modern shoewear staple.

Rita paired the black pumps with a graphic T-shirt and red, racing-striped pair of shorts hailing from high street brand Primark. She hooked a striped green-cream tote over her shoulder for her beach day essentials and wore her hair swept up into a high, wavy ponytail fastened by a grey headband.

© Getty Rita controversially wore Primark for The Fashion Awards 2023

This unexpected brand combination sparked conversation among fans, showcasing how the singer blends luxury with accessible brands to create unique, accessible looks.

Rita’s relationship with Primark has been one that has attracted much debate - particuluary their collaborative collection. Launched on September 19, 2023, the collection was available in all of Primark's stores across 16 markets and co-designed with London-based designer Jawara Alleyne.

© Getty Rita wore Margiela during the 2017 MTV EMAs

Denim jackets, silver ballet pumps and leather biker pieces formed the foundation of the online and in-store offering, of which the brand says: “We’ve got the pieces that’ll never let you down whether it be a night out, important occasion or your everyday outfit. Keep it casual with preppy style or invest in some grandpacore pieces.”

Sustainable fashion activists raised an eyebrow at the collection, while high street lovers flocked to witness the collection in person.

No matter your take on the partnership, there’s only one person who could mix Margiela with Primark. No guessing as to who it is.