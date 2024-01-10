7 adorable bubble necklaces to shop now

It has become a cultural norm that when Hailey Bieber wears a piece of clothing or jewellery, it becomes the next big coveted trend.
The Rhode founder and wife of Justin Bieber notably wore one piece of jewellery on repeat last year come rain or shine, summer or winter, for special events or in her street style: a necklace with a statement diamond 'B' pendant.
"Inspired by 90s street style and pop music culture, bubble jewellery was seen on the SS23 catwalks and quickly became a firm favourite among fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike," Mila Mackenzie, Head of Product at Abbott Lyon, tells Hello! Fashion.
Perhaps the most coveted bubble jewellery of the moment is Bottega Veneta's sculptural drop earrings, which have taken the influencer scene by storm. And considering the jewellery on the SS24 runways possessed a "more is more" aesthetic, we're predicting this statement trend won't leave the fashion scene anytime soon...
Steven Stone's Leading Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, explained that Hailey's particular necklace was designed by Alex Moss and said, “Hailey’s necklace is a substantial piece, so I’d estimate it to be worth around $50,000 (£41,000).”
Though the rest of us probably don't have 40 grand lying around to splash on a necklace, there are a plethora of stunning alternatives to shop right now to recreate her look.
How we chose:
Style: Each piece is a take on the bubble jewellery trend and features a chunky pendant similar to Hailey Bieber's coveted necklace.
Budget: I found a variety of necklaces for different princes starting from £20 and the maximum £125.
Location: Each brand is located in the UK
Chicest Bubble Necklaces to shop now:
