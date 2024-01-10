7 adorable bubble necklaces to shop now

It has become a cultural norm that when Hailey Bieber wears a piece of clothing or jewellery, it becomes the next big coveted trend.

The Rhode founder and wife of Justin Bieber notably wore one piece of jewellery on repeat last year come rain or shine, summer or winter, for special events or in her street style: a necklace with a statement diamond 'B' pendant.

"Inspired by 90s street style and pop music culture, bubble jewellery was seen on the SS23 catwalks and quickly became a firm favourite among fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike," Mila Mackenzie, Head of Product at Abbott Lyon, tells Hello! Fashion.

Perhaps the most coveted bubble jewellery of the moment is Bottega Veneta's sculptural drop earrings, which have taken the influencer scene by storm. And considering the jewellery on the SS24 runways possessed a "more is more" aesthetic, we're predicting this statement trend won't leave the fashion scene anytime soon...

Steven Stone's Leading Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, explained that Hailey's particular necklace was designed by Alex Moss and said, “Hailey’s necklace is a substantial piece, so I’d estimate it to be worth around $50,000 (£41,000).”

Though the rest of us probably don't have 40 grand lying around to splash on a necklace, there are a plethora of stunning alternatives to shop right now to recreate her look.

How we chose:

Style: Each piece is a take on the bubble jewellery trend and features a chunky pendant similar to Hailey Bieber's coveted necklace.

Budget: I found a variety of necklaces for different princes starting from £20 and the maximum £125.

Location: Each brand is located in the UK

Chicest Bubble Necklaces to shop now:

Bubble Initial Sphere Necklace Abbott Lyon I can't decide if I love the cute initial pendant or the unique chain it comes on. Unlike other pieces, the necklace features dainty gold balls across the chain. Plus, you can choose your own necklace length. £79.00 AT ABBOTT LYON

ICY Bubble Letter Initial Necklace Prya I love that this piece is available with two completely different types of necklaces. There's the choice of either a timeless tennis chain or a sophisticated rope chain, available in silver or 18kt plate gold. Prya also says they're tarnish-free and water-resistant. £58.00 AT PRYA

Curly Molten Initial Pendent Necklace Missoma I love how this Missoma piece offers a different take on the bubble jewellery trend. The 18ct gold plated letter is sophisticated and unique. £125.00 AT MISSOMA

Bubble Letter Necklace Ami Available in gold, silver or rose gold, this necklace is giving all the Hailey Bieber vibes we need. Plus, the brand says its hypoallergenic. £35.00 AT AMI

Bubble Gold Letter Pendant Necklace Miss Drip This gold chain and letter pendant is great for making a statement but subtly. Unlike Hailey Bieber's 'B' necklace, the pendant on this piece is only 3cm long. £20.00 AT MISS DRIP

Initial Balloon Bubble Letter Sphere Necklace Spero If you're looking for a unique piece, this "bubble balloon" necklace is the one. The pendants feature subtle carvings in the letter curves which replicate the air pockets formed in inflated balloons. I'm obsessed. £99.00 £78.00 AT SPERO LONDON

The Mini Balloon Letters + Necklace Treat Studio These mini balloon letters allow for the creation of a word instead of just a single statement letter. With space for up to 8 letters, this is perfect for creating a whole name or family or friends' initials. Note: the letters and chain are sold separately. The charms will only fasten to this particular necklace because it has unique pin and ball stopper closure. NECKLACE £50.00, LETTERS £40 AT TREAT STUDIO

