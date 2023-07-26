We need to talk about Emily Ratajkowski's dog walking outfits

The supermodel has the most stylish 'walk around the block' wardrobe we've ever seen...

Emily Ratajkowski wearing an outfit that lingers on fashion lover's lips for days afterwards is nothing new whatsoever.

The supermodel, author and podcast host has a penchant for setting trends: from trainers to naked dresses, jean styling hacks to unexpected hair colours, her fashion and beauty agenda is constantly ahead of the curve.

At Hello! Fashion, we love Em's daring, eclectic style both on and off the red carpet, and we've noticed there is one particular activity she is constantly looking effortlessly stylish for: dog walks.

It's no secret how obsessed she is with her rescue dog Colombo, who she's owned since 2020, but we are obsessed with her attire to walk him in. Most of us have a doggy day care uniform which consists of a pair of leggings, our muddiest trainers and an oversized jumper (guilty): but not Emily. If dog mom chic were a trend, she'd absolutely be its poster girl.

Does she have a uniform? No. Is any look ever the same? absolutely not. Waiting to see what she wears to walk Colombo brings the same anticipation levels as the Met Gala (almost).

The following are just a few of her impeccable looks that we'll be taking inspo from - though perhaps not for a dog walk. We'll stick to throwing on the first thing we can find....

Emily Ratajkowski's best dog walking outfits:

© MEGA Emily Ratajkowski

Most recently, Emily stepped out in a rose-print mesh mini dress from New York label Guizio. She paired it with mint green trainers, a brown Loewe crossbody bag and her new auburn coloured tresses.

© Raymond Hall Emily Ratajkowski

Those boots were made for walking, including walking a dog. One of her coolest ensembles consisted of bright red snake print boots with slim leg, split hem trousers, a high neck monochrome zebra top and a leather blazer.

© Robert Kamau Emily Ratajkowski

Talk about chic. Firstly, kudos to her for wearing all white with a dog - Colombo is clearly well behaved. Secondly, her floaty shorts and cropped blouse co-ord paired with nude sandals is going straight on our summer wish list.

© Raymond Hall Emily Ratajkowski

A more 'typical' walk around the block outfit, but still cool. Em channeled her inner princess Diana and wore biker shorts paired with a white jumper and white trainers.

Setting trends even when she doesn't mean it, she wore oversized jeans with the waistband overturned - a Y2K-approved styling hack. She paired with a plunging denim blue halter-neck with a graphic design.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski

'Off duty cool' epitomised. On a rainy day in NYC, Emily wore a brown acid wash jeans and jacket set with a white cropped base layer.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski

The only part of Emily's ensembles that stays consistent, is showing off her midriff. In June 2023, she wore low-rise cargo pants with a cropped black zip up jacket.

This thin, longline jacket with matching trousers and a cropped white vest is the perfect transitional outfit.

A masterclass in menswear. Em wore an oversized grey blazer with a crisp white shirt and leather trousers.

© MEGA Emily Ratajkowski

In her first dog walk since dying her hair red, she schooled us in how to style auburn locks for summer - with high waisted denim shorts and a black bodysuit.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski

Making the case for dopamine dressing dog walks, she wore a bright red satin midi with a grey vest top and trainers.

The undisputed street style queen.