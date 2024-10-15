Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 Ways to style a sweater vest for AW24
Amalie Gassmann wears a grey knitted vest, grey jeans, Dior belt and Dior printed bag, outside Dior, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. © Claudio Lavenia

How to style a sweater vest for AW24

Here's how the fashion It-Girls are styling sweater vests for the autumn/winter season

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Ah, the humble sweater vest. A time-old classic and wardrobe hero come cold season and one that is overly versatile. 

Every year as the astronomical calendar clocks over to Autumn, fashion lovers around the world reach into their knitwear drawer for a cosy layer that can combat the chill in a chic way. 

Gigi Hadid poses in a white shirt and sweater vest for her brand Guest In Residence© Instagram/@guestinresidence
Gigi Hadid has designed a number of vests for her cashmere label Guest In Residence

Loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and the who’s who of the Fashion Month city sidewalks, sweater vests are and forever will be a go-to in the wardrobes of those most stylish. 

But, how do you style one?

In all honesty, I don’t think there's an outfit a sweater vest hasn't met that it can’t elevate. Whether you’re using it as a layering piece over a crisp white button-up, a top on its own or as a statement pop of colour on a dreary day, the options are endless when it comes to styling the famed sweater vest. 

A guest is seen wearing a white Louis Vuitton sweater, pink skirt and brown Louis Vuitton handbag outside the Louis Vuitton show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France© Daniel Zuchnik

With a Sleek Slip Skirt

Contrary to popular belief, the sweater vest isn't just for casual ensembles. Spotted outside the Louis Vuitton SS25 runway show earlier this year, this guest proved that a sweat vest can be elevated tenfold to create a decadent date night look.  

Tamara Kalinic wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, white buttoned up oversized long sleeve shirt, dark gray Miu Miu vest, navy blue Miu Miu cardigan sweater, silver rings, shiny black Miu Miu leather bag, bright blue puffy Miu Miu over the knee skirt, shiny dark brown combat high leather Miu Miu boots, outside Miu Miu, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025© Edward Berthelot

Under a Boxy Blazer

The key to cosy-chic dressing is all about layering. Layer your chosen knit under a boxy blazer for an extra hit of warmth this season and pair with whatever bottoms you fancy.

Katya Tolstova wears light brown sunglasses from Miu Miu, earrings, dark blue white lined button up long sleeve shirt, light gray tree pattern sweater vest, light gray white lined high slit midi skirt, red and cream pattern Valentino Garavani bag, light brown pointed toe ballerina flats, outside Gestuz, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025© Edward Berthelot

With a Denim Maxi Skirt

Denim maxi skirts are not only super on trend for all months of the year but they're also made from a heavyweight fabric that will keep you warm. I love the look of a sleek fitted skirt with a boxy sweater vest.

Ginevra Mavilla wears pink bag, shirt, mini skirt with slit, tights, green sleeveless knit outside Onitsuka Tiger during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy.© Christian Vierig

Over Another Knit

When the weather is too cold to sport just a vest, why not layer over another knit to create a textural symphony? Personally, I love a colour clash however this style tip would still look amazing with either a black and white combo or full beige.

A guest wears white blouse, blue cardigan, grey pants, green bag outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 15, 2024 in London© Christian Vierig

Over a Collared Shirt

The Copenhagen cool girls are no strangers to an oversized collar and vest combo, and who can blame them when it looks this chic? If you're wanting to embody your inner Copen-cool this season, styling your vest over a collared shirt is a one way ticket.

Gili Biegun wears brown balloon skirt, light blue shirt, beige knitted vest with accessories, brown bag and brown sunglasses outside the Vivienne Westwood show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France.© Raimonda Kulikauskiene

With a Mini Skirt and Tights

Tight season and vest season go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly and that's just a fact. Style your chosen vest (whether it be cropped or oversized) with your go-to mini-skirt, a set of sheer tights and a set of knee-high boots. If you're scared of catching a chill, throw on an overcoat and embrace the layers.

Helena Bordon wears green checkered oversized cardigan, tights, black white brown bag, heels outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy.© Christian Vierig

As a Mini Dress

If daring fashion is your thing, wearing an oversized sweater vest as a mini dress is likely up your alley. Pair with sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps for an evening look or chunky black biker boots for a more paired-back option.

Gili Biegun wears sunglasses , golden earrings, a low neck v neck wool gray ribbed pullover with pagoda sleeves, a white tulle mini dress with floral embroidery, a Dior bag, leather boots, outside Wood Wood, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Edward Berthelot

With Nothing Underneath

Though I've been harping on about vests being a great layering piece, I do think they work well on their own as a top with nothing underneath. Pair your cosy companion with baggy jeans and a statement set of earrings or with a silk slip skirt and pair of slingbacks.

