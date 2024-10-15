How to style a sweater vest for AW24

Ah, the humble sweater vest. A time-old classic and wardrobe hero come cold season and one that is overly versatile.

Every year as the astronomical calendar clocks over to Autumn, fashion lovers around the world reach into their knitwear drawer for a cosy layer that can combat the chill in a chic way.

© Instagram/@guestinresidence Gigi Hadid has designed a number of vests for her cashmere label Guest In Residence

Loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and the who’s who of the Fashion Month city sidewalks, sweater vests are and forever will be a go-to in the wardrobes of those most stylish.

But, how do you style one?

In all honesty, I don’t think there's an outfit a sweater vest hasn't met that it can’t elevate. Whether you’re using it as a layering piece over a crisp white button-up, a top on its own or as a statement pop of colour on a dreary day, the options are endless when it comes to styling the famed sweater vest.

© Daniel Zuchnik With a Sleek Slip Skirt Contrary to popular belief, the sweater vest isn't just for casual ensembles. Spotted outside the Louis Vuitton SS25 runway show earlier this year, this guest proved that a sweat vest can be elevated tenfold to create a decadent date night look.

© Edward Berthelot Under a Boxy Blazer The key to cosy-chic dressing is all about layering. Layer your chosen knit under a boxy blazer for an extra hit of warmth this season and pair with whatever bottoms you fancy.

© Edward Berthelot With a Denim Maxi Skirt Denim maxi skirts are not only super on trend for all months of the year but they're also made from a heavyweight fabric that will keep you warm. I love the look of a sleek fitted skirt with a boxy sweater vest.

© Christian Vierig Over Another Knit When the weather is too cold to sport just a vest, why not layer over another knit to create a textural symphony? Personally, I love a colour clash however this style tip would still look amazing with either a black and white combo or full beige.

© Christian Vierig Over a Collared Shirt The Copenhagen cool girls are no strangers to an oversized collar and vest combo, and who can blame them when it looks this chic? If you're wanting to embody your inner Copen-cool this season, styling your vest over a collared shirt is a one way ticket.

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene With a Mini Skirt and Tights Tight season and vest season go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly and that's just a fact. Style your chosen vest (whether it be cropped or oversized) with your go-to mini-skirt, a set of sheer tights and a set of knee-high boots. If you're scared of catching a chill, throw on an overcoat and embrace the layers.

© Christian Vierig As a Mini Dress If daring fashion is your thing, wearing an oversized sweater vest as a mini dress is likely up your alley. Pair with sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps for an evening look or chunky black biker boots for a more paired-back option.