How to style a sweater vest for AW24

Ah, the humble sweater vest. A time-old classic and wardrobe hero come cold season and one that is overly versatile.
Every year as the astronomical calendar clocks over to Autumn, fashion lovers around the world reach into their knitwear drawer for a cosy layer that can combat the chill in a chic way.
Loved by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and the who’s who of the Fashion Month city sidewalks, sweater vests are and forever will be a go-to in the wardrobes of those most stylish.
But, how do you style one?
In all honesty, I don’t think there's an outfit a sweater vest hasn't met that it can’t elevate. Whether you’re using it as a layering piece over a crisp white button-up, a top on its own or as a statement pop of colour on a dreary day, the options are endless when it comes to styling the famed sweater vest.
With a Sleek Slip Skirt
Contrary to popular belief, the sweater vest isn't just for casual ensembles. Spotted outside the Louis Vuitton SS25 runway show earlier this year, this guest proved that a sweat vest can be elevated tenfold to create a decadent date night look.
Under a Boxy Blazer
The key to cosy-chic dressing is all about layering. Layer your chosen knit under a boxy blazer for an extra hit of warmth this season and pair with whatever bottoms you fancy.
With a Denim Maxi Skirt
Denim maxi skirts are not only super on trend for all months of the year but they're also made from a heavyweight fabric that will keep you warm. I love the look of a sleek fitted skirt with a boxy sweater vest.
Over Another Knit
When the weather is too cold to sport just a vest, why not layer over another knit to create a textural symphony? Personally, I love a colour clash however this style tip would still look amazing with either a black and white combo or full beige.
Over a Collared Shirt
The Copenhagen cool girls are no strangers to an oversized collar and vest combo, and who can blame them when it looks this chic? If you're wanting to embody your inner Copen-cool this season, styling your vest over a collared shirt is a one way ticket.
With a Mini Skirt and Tights
Tight season and vest season go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly and that's just a fact. Style your chosen vest (whether it be cropped or oversized) with your go-to mini-skirt, a set of sheer tights and a set of knee-high boots. If you're scared of catching a chill, throw on an overcoat and embrace the layers.
As a Mini Dress
If daring fashion is your thing, wearing an oversized sweater vest as a mini dress is likely up your alley. Pair with sheer tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps for an evening look or chunky black biker boots for a more paired-back option.
With Nothing Underneath
Though I've been harping on about vests being a great layering piece, I do think they work well on their own as a top with nothing underneath. Pair your cosy companion with baggy jeans and a statement set of earrings or with a silk slip skirt and pair of slingbacks.
