Elsa Hosk channels 'Girl Boss' in suave suit trousers and milkmaid top
Elsa Hosk channels 'Girl Boss' in suave suit trousers and milkmaid top
Elsa Hosk poses in a matching skirt and blazer combo and white heels on her Instagram

Elsa Hosk channels 'Girl Boss' in suave suit trousers and milkmaid top

The Swedish model effortlessly fused 'cottagecore' and 'officecore' in one autumn-approved outfit

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Name one ensemble Elsa Hosk has worn that doesn’t make the hearts of fashion lovers around the world flutter. We’ll wait.

The Swedish model, mother and founder of fashion label Helsa Studio shared yet another enviable look to her Instagram feed, this time marrying two of the fashion world's most loved aesthetics - 'cottagecore' and 'officecore.'

Elsa Hosk poses in a pair of navy trousers and a white top on her Instagram© Instagram/@hoskelsa
Elsa is the queen of off-duty dressing

In the post shared with her 8.6m followers, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel can be seen posing against a wooden wall, styling a set of baggy navy suit trousers with a white cotton milkmaid top. 

To accessorise the laid-back look, Elsa added a leather belt with a bold gold buckle, a pair of black and white loafers and a set of ultra-dark wrap-around sunglasses.

Elsa Hosk styles a pair of trousers with a white top on her Instagram© Instagram/@hoskelsa
Adding a pair of sunglasses to any look can elevate it tenfold

Keeping things effortlessly elegant, Elsa scooped her blonde bob up into a messy clip style, letting a few pieces frame her impeccable facecard. The aesthetically-contrasting garments conjured up style magic, proving that if styled right, any outfit can look chic. 

When it comes to tonal style, the mother-of-one is a go-to for the fashion-obsessed around the world (take one look at her Insta and you’ll see why) - especially when the temperatures start to drop. 

Elsa Hosk wears a full Chloé outfit on her Instagram© Instagram/@hoskelsa
Elsa's full Chloé look was bang on trend for AW24

Just a few days ag,o she made a serious sartorial statement, styling a slinky silk Chloé gown with knee-high heeled boots for a date-night dinner with her husband. Just days before that she shared a cosy series of snaps dressed in a Burberry cape with a cable knit jumper and a set of taupe-toned trousers combo. 

For those of us still struggling to come to terms with the weather switch up that brings with it a seasonal wardrobe conundrum, a set of sleek suiting trousers and a cute top can clearly do no wrong. Just ask Elsa.

