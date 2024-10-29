Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk's tonal dress and boot combo is peak autumn chic
Elsa Hosk wears a full Chloé outfit on her Instagram

The Swedish model wore a full Chloé ensemble for date night with her husband

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Shades of gold, tones of brown, knit textures and buttery soft leathers will forever be heroes during the autumnal season. 

Proving exactly that in a new Instagram post is none other than former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk

Sharing a selection of stylised snaps to her 8.6m followers just yesterday, the Swedish model and mother of one dripped in head to tonal Chloé for date night with her husband Tom Daly. 

Elsa Hosk wears a Chloé outfit to pose on Instagram© Instagram/@hoskelsa
Elsa left her natural curls out for the occasion

Styling a floaty camel-toned v-neck dress with capped short sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline with a set of heeled knee-high boots and the brand's ‘Small Bracelet hobo bag in grained leather’ together to create a dreamy wardrobe concoction. 

Elsa Hosk and her husband pose for a mirror selfie before date night © Instagram/@hoskelsa
Elsa and her husband have been married since 2001

Leaning into the full Chemena Kamali aesthetic, Elsa accessorised her look with more Chloé goodness, layering the brand’s gold brass ‘Petal necklace’ around her neck and topping things off with a pair of oversized sunglasses. 

This year Chloé made a triumphant return backing to the fashion realm with the likes of Daisy Edgar Jones, Suki Waterhouse and Sienna Miller donning their looks on the regular. According to The Lyst Index, Chloè was named the 20th hottest brand of Q3 of 2024, closely following Victoria Beckham, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga. 

Elsa's hosk poses for a photo wearing a £890 Chloé necklace© Instagram/@hoskelsa
Elsa's Chloé necklace retails for £890

It’s become very clear over the past few weeks that Elsa’s favourite styling season is most definitely fall. Just a few days ago she was spotted kitted out in a cosy Burberry combo, styling a knitted jumper with a pair of brown trousers, a tartan scarf and a matching cape. Just days before that she styled a trench coat from her own fashion label Hosk Studio with nothing underneath, influencing fashion lovers around the world to do the same. 

All in all, if you’re ever stuck for outfit inspo, you can bet your bottom dollar Elsa Hosk has Birkin Bag’s full of it.

