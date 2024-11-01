Anne Hathaway stuns as Star Wars' Princess Leia during rare Halloween outing

On All Hallows' Eve, October 31, Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman thrilled fans as they stepped out in New York City, giving the galaxy a run for its money with their Star Wars-inspired Halloween looks.

The couple went all-in as iconic characters from the original sci-fi trilogy, with Hathaway trading her renown 'Princess Amelia Renaldi' alter ego for 'Princess Leia' from the 1983 flick Return of the Jedi. Meanwhile Shulman embodied the ever-determined Luke Skywalker, as the pair brought the magic of Star Wars to life in NYC.

Proving that some fandoms truly are timeless, Hathaway’s Leia look was spot-on. The costume was a tribute to Leia’s attire when visits the Ewok village on the forest moon of Endor. The costume put a fresh spin on Leia rustic yet royal vibe, with subtle medieval influences woven in - a hallmark of Star Wars costume design.

© XNY/Star Max Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman were spotted dressed as Leia and Luke on October 31 in New York

Just like in the film, Hathaway rocked an earth-toned tunic dress with delicate accents and long white sleeves. The costume captured the grounded, natural feel of Leia's Endor scenes. She even recreated the iconic character's hairstyle from the film; a halo headband crafted from gold ribbons woven through her hair.

Meanwhile, Adam Shulman suited up as Luke Skywalker, embracing his 'inner Jedi' with a classic beige tunic and brown hooded robe. His pulled-up hood symbolised Luke's maturity and completion of his Jedi training with Master Yoda, capturing the transition from apprentice to master—a powerful, iconic moment in the Star Wars saga.

Shulman’s attention to detail made the look instantly recognisable, making 'trick or treaters' do a double-take on the city streets. The duo’s cohesive theme, a tribute to the bond shared between Leia and Luke, added that extra spark.

© JOKER/Bauer-Griffin The couple were spotted mingling with other 'trick or treaters' dressed as the iconic sci-fi characters

The couple's looks were a spooky season highlight in the Big Apple. Their dedication to recreating these beloved characters showed their love for classic cinema and one of pop culture's most enduring franchises. By stepping out as Leia and Luke, they tapped into the nostalgia of the Star Wars saga.

Their outing was clearly a hit, with fans and passersby stopping to admire the couple’s creative, nuanced take on these iconic roles. Hathaway brought the force to autumn’s eeriest eve, giving Star Wars fans and costume lovers alike a Halloween 2024 to remember.