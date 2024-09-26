Jenna Ortega's first 'Wednesday' season two outfit is a dark academia dream

Amongst the barbiecore phenomenon, the return of mermaidcore and of course, the 'quiet luxury' trend in 2023, goth glam-esque clothing was high on sartorial radars thanks to Netflix's series Wednesday, an adaptation of the classic Tim Burton film The Addams Family.

After its release in November 2022, Jenna Ortega catapulted to the spotlight, alongside the sartorial trend that flooded TikTok feeds: Dark Academia.

Fashion fans and series obsessives alike have been patiently waiting for the announcement of a second season. And whilst we still don't have a release date yet (Netflix is keeping us on our toes), a quick first-look video into the filming of the upcoming series sequel has spun us into sartorial overdrive.

© Instagram/@netflix Jenna wore the coolest monochromatic combination

Netflix shared a video featuring Emma Myers (who plays the bubbly, OTT best friend Enid Sinclair) and Jenna, who plays the titular character of Wednesday Adams, sitting on steps at their fictional school Nevermore Academy.

Enid asks the camera to "watch her best friend for a sec," whilst Wednesday sits on a step without so much as blinking - literally.

Reviving her icon school-girl goth glam aesthetic, Jenna wore a grey and black striped blazer with a grey zip-up layer underneath, a crisp white shirt and a black tie.

She paired it with a maxi skirt featuring the same chunky striped design as her blazer, alongside a black and white checkered pattern that screamed slip-on Vans in the 2000s.

Jenna's hair was tied in two loose schoolgirl plaits, complete with her signature choppy fringe.

What is Dark Academia?

The sartorial trend is inspired by classic literature, gothic architecture, the romanticisation of old libraries, candle-lit rooms, and rainy afternoons spent reading, and took centre stage in the fashion realm after the release of Wednesday. Drawing on preppy, vintage styles with a moody edge, the aesthetic is pretty much a take on the classic school or work uniform with a gothic twist. Think tweed blazers, pleated skirts, and shirt and tie combinations, in deep muted tones like brown, black, grey and burgundy. The autumn/winter aesthetic brings a sense of mystery and melancholic beauty.

© NBC The Dark Academia aesthetic became Jenna's signature style © Gilbert Flores She wore the ultimate goth-glam bride look to the Wednesday world premiere

The grungey aesthetic became synonymous with Jenna both on and off screen, inspiring the world to embrace their inner dark side via their sartorial outfits.

The second season of Wednesday could not come sooner...