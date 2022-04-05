Cruz Beckham shows off new look in Miami ahead of Brooklyn's wedding Cruz looked cutting-edge with his new look

The Beckham boys are known for their adventurous style – and now it seems like Cruz Beckham is leading the fashion charge. The 17-year-old debuted a new avant-garde look ahead of his older brother Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz and certainly made a statement.

Cruz looked laid back in a burnt orange zip-up hoodie with graphic print layered over some dark blue jeans. The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham accessorised with a khaki green Adidas backpack, nose piercing and a gold signet ring, in addition to the most prominent feature of his look – a pair of black sunglasses with his name written on them in hot pink writing.

He wore his hair in a messy but casual style, showcasing a thick coif of blonde highlights as he looked laid back in his outdoor café setting.

Cruz took to social media to share a snap of the look, alongside the simple caption: "CB." Fans and friends were quick to express their awe at Cruz's easy-going aesthetic – with many focusing on his unique sunglasses.

Cruz looked laid back in the edgy look

"Nice glasses," commented one fan, while another agreed, saying: "I like your glasses." A third added: "I love your glasses so much!" and a fourth penned: "Wow Cruz, love this look so much."

Cruz likes to experiment with streetwear style

Cruz has clearly been taking a leaf out of his mum's style book as he likes to experiment with his fashion sense. Early in the week, Cruz once again took to Instagram to debut another streetwear outfit with his 1.9 million followers.

Cruz has been following in his mother's fashion footsteps

Wearing an edgy concoction featuring a white graphic minimalist T-shirt layered under an oversized graphic print black hoodie with a white barbed wire pattern, Cruz posed up a storm for the camera. He accessorised with another eye-catching pair of blue shield style sunglasses, a chunky silver ring, layered necklaces and drop gold earrings – crafting a thorough urban ensemble.

The Beckhams are currently in Florida ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding. The couple are set to say "I do" in a matter of days at a ceremony that is believed to be taking place at the actress' billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate.

