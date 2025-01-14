Is Robbie Williams 2025's unexpected fashion icon?

2025 has been quite the journey already. From A-lister engagements to celebrity bust-ups, the first two weeks of the year have already delivered the goods in terms of high-octane entertainment.

One sartorial phenomenon we did not anticipate was the evolution of Robbie Williams’ style. The famed British singer and former Take That member is currently revelling in avant-garde aesthetics, making the most out of public outings to showcase his unconventional taste.

On Monday, the 50-year-old was spotted outside the studio of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in New York, sporting a longline leopard print coat layered over a white tank top and matching trousers.

© GC Images Robbie understands that fashion needn't ever be boring

Serving up 'Mob Wife' with a masculine twist, Robbie greeted fans outside the Manhattan haunt, completing his look with sunglasses and shearling-trimmed shoes.

The singer once again showcased his statement-making styling skills last week. Stepping out alongside his wife Ayda Field to attend Moët & Chandon At The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, he (quite literally) sparkled in a crustal-studded suit cut from a pale grey fabric.

© Getty Images The singer has been busy promoting his autobiographical film

Never one to shy away from a potentially controversial moment, Robbie has honed his cutting-edge style over the past year.

Stand-out moments include a fuschia pink suit worn in Los Angeles and an extravagant shaggy coat donned for the Better Man Paris Premiere at the Le Grand Rex. Robbie’s recent onscreen project is a 2024 biographical musical film co-written, produced and directed by Michael Gracey about the life of the British pop singer.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Robbie Williams and Ayda Field during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Spanning his career, trials and tribulations, the film has garnered much attention for its depiction of the star as a CGI chimpanzee. Hence, the thematic fuzzy outerwear sported by Robbie for red carpet bashes during various press tours.

The film explores his trajectory from fame with Take That to his solo success, revealing his battles with addiction and quest for redemption. Like his personal style, there’s rarely a dull moment in the biographical work.