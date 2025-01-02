Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid braves the snow in red hot bikini and cowboy boots
Digital Cover fashion-trends© GC Images

Bella Hadid braves the snow in bikini and cowboy boots

The Western wonder-girl galloped into 2025 with her rodeo-ready wardrobe

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Three things in life are certain - death, taxes and Bella Hadid wearing cowboy boots.

The model clearly isn’t through with her Western phase, proving that rodeo-ready looks are officially here to stay for 2025.

On Wednesday, the Saint Laurent model braved the snow in a chilli red bikini featuring gold hoop accents, perching among the frosty landscape in said barely-there swimwear. She paired the statement set with some coffee-coloured cowboy boots, complete with traditional illustrative detailing that formed wing-like designs on the classic kicks. 

bella hadid in radiant red bikini© @bellahadid
The model looked radiant in red as she reined in 2025

Bella framed the image by styling out a silk scarf, complete with red and pearlescent white tones, a vintage floral print and a square cut. She captioned the post: “happy new year.”

A selection of chunky silver jewellery studded with charming turquoise stones added a bohemian touch to the model’s cowgirl aesthetic, which has become her signature over the past year.

The Orebella founder is a walking Western moodboard© Gotham
The Orebella founder is a walking Western moodboard

2024 proved to be a noteworthy one for Bella, who marked her return to the runway courtesy of Saint Laurent. Bella hit the runway for Saint Laurent's SS25 collection following a two-year hiatus from runway shows.

Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative vision, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid suited up in a deliciously slouchy, black tailored set that served up office-chic. The masculine design featured sleek lapels, an XL silhouette, a double-breasted cut and matching crisp, straight leg trousers. 

2024 also saw the star also launch her eponymous brand Orebella, a fragrance line consisting of three perfumes. She explained in an Instagram post shared with her 16.1m followers that the brand is set to offer: "the first intentional skin parfum".

On the Orebella website, Bella explains her journey and why she specifically chose to focus on scent: "For me, fragrance has always been at the center of my life - helping me feel in charge of who I am and my surroundings. From my home to nostalgic memories, to my own energy and connection with others, scent has been an outlet for me."

