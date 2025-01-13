Maya Jama is the ultimate sporty spice in matching workout set

Love Island fans and Maya Jama fans alike have been patiently waiting for Monday, January 13, to arrive —the day that Love Island: All Stars finally returns to our screens at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

It-Brit and fashion muse Maya is once again hosting the show that brings as much drama and daily office gossip as it does fashion inspiration, mostly thanks to the 30-year-old's stellar wardrobe choices.

Before she begins sharing frequent fashion content from the show for the next eight weeks (yay), Maya has been warming up for the action by biking across sunny South Africa in the chicest workout gear, proving she's the ultimate cool-girl in every sense of the word.

© @mayajama Maya shared an Instagram story riding a bike in preparation for Love Island: All Stars...

Maya shared an Instagram story with her 3m followers, wearing a muted grey-ish blue cropped sports bra with matching cycling shorts. Whilst cycling shorts remain an It-girl off-duty staple, championed by Princess Diana in the nineties and revived over recent years thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber, Maya was actually using hers for their intended purpose.

The fashion icon is known for injecting a sporty twist into classic outfits, demonstrating her penchant for off-duty casual.

© @mayajama She oozed cool-girl chic in a muted grey-blue twin set

Last year, she embraced fashion's favourite double denim trend with a twist. The retro styling hack's revival has come in the form of Western-inspired outfits and Y2K Hollywood It-girl, but Maya added her signature sporty edge, wearing a pair of baggy acid-wash jeans with a matching oversized denim jacket. She layered them over a black sports bra and high-waisted shorts combo, giving the look a touch of trend-led cool (if you haven't seen boxers peeking above waistbands recently - where have you been?).

This Love Island: All-Stars season sees the return of fan favourites including Gabby Allen, Marcel Somerville, Luca Bish, Curtis Pritchard, Kaz Crossley and Scott Thomas.

9 pm can't come any quicker...