Maya Jama's stunning bikini has us excited for her Love Island wardrobe

Love Island is back on our screens next week with another installment of its 'all stars' spin off, where previous contestants who are still looking for love re-enter the South African-based villa in the hope of better luck the second time around.

Whilst we're excited for the drama to unfold in the form of love triangles, not-so-secret conversations, and Casa Amor, Maya Jama's outfits are what every fashion-forward girlie is patiently waiting to see.

The It-Brit took the helm from Laura Whitmore back in 2023, hosting the show with her signature sartorial flair. As we patiently wait for the 30-year-old to sprinkle out screens with showstopping outfits, she's bringing the heat with her pre-Love Island swimwear wardrobe.

© @mayajama Maya wore an orange ribbed bikini layered with a white shirt

Maya shared content on Instagram from somewhere far hotter and sunnier than England (our guess is South Africa considering the show starts in four days time), wearing a dopamine-inducing bright orange bikini that is getting us excited for spring getaways and the summer season.

She wore a tangerine-hued bustier bikini top, layered with a relaxed, unbuttoned white shirt.

Maya isn't the only A-list fashion icon to be curing our January blues with her sunny getaway wardrobe. Pam & Tommy actress Lily James shared an Instagram story earlier this week, wearing a spaghetti-strapped, plunge-neck two-piece in the middle of the ocean.

© @mayajama The Love Island host returns to our screens on January 13

The Love Island host has an enviably hefty swimwear wardrobe with styles to appease all tastes.

From cheerful colours including yellow and orange, to abstract prints and sophisticated black cut-out one-pieces, she's a serious poolside dressing muse.

Right now it's Maya's world and we're just living in it. Alongside hosting the prestigious Fashion Awards 2024 in December, she was recently announced as the latest judge on The Masked Singer UK, taking over from fellow It-Brit Rita Ora - which is now on ITV and ITVX every Saturday.

With Love Island also beginning on Monday 13th January, it's easier than ever to get your Maya Jama sartorial fix.