Maya Jama's 'no bra' t-shirt is a serious mood

If there’s one famous face that can take a selfie whilst eating a cheeseburger in a comical graphic tee and still look hot it’s Love Island host Maya Jama.

When she's not dressed up to the nines in fitted corset mini dresses or stacking multiple pearl necklaces, Maya can usually be found keeping things rather casual.

Quite literally the definition of "a girl that can do both" the British television presenter and radio DJ posted a series of images to her Instagram yesterday, each image perfectly highlighting how different, yet iconic, her on and off-duty looks are.

© Instagram / @mayajama A woman after my own heart fr

In one off-duty image Maya can be seen eating a cheeseburger whilst wearing a set of black sunglasses and a graphic tee with a bold slogan across the front that reads 'no bra' while in another image she can be seen on set hosting Love Island in a skin-tight, latex body con ensemble, complete with full glam.

© Instagram / @mayajama We will be recreating this look

Another look from the Insta dump that she captioned “0% thought went into this post, feel like a rebel” was a cute summer-inspired mini skirt and graphic tee look, which she styled with a baseball cap and pearl necklace.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya's sense of humour is top tier

Maya has been known for her fun-loving personality, often commended for her ‘not so serious’ outlook on life and the last slide in her post proves exactly that. The screenshot which was taken from a previous post read “Love yourself much” to which Maya replied “ don't be jel you can love yourself too x”

In the world of A-List names it's refreshing to have an icon like Maya be so real with her fans on social media, effortlessly sharing her infectious personality, statement looks, not-so-statement looks and her day-to-day life.