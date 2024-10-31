Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama goes full biker-chick in leather jacket and low-rise jeans
Maya Jama wears a black strapless dress on her Instagram© Instagram/@mayajama

The It-Brit styled a cosy chocolate-toned option for a night out in London

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one wardrobe staple Maya Jama swears by, it's a biker-chick-approved leather jacket. And it seems the Love Island host has a new family member to add to her already stacked collection. 

Maya Jama poses for a mirror selfie in brown leather jacket, blue jeans and a white tank top© Instagram/@mayajama
Maya's look is the epitome of cool-girl style

Posting to her Instagram story on Wednesday evening, Maya showed off her dreamy chocolate brown cropped leather jacket, styling the statement piece with a pair of classic blue jeans and a white tank top. 

Coat season is well and truly underway (Londoners, you know the drill) and Maya’s mocha leather piece is perfect for those days where the weather isn’t on your side but you still want to look overtly cute. 

Maya Jama poses in a strapless leather mini dress on her Instagram© Instagram/@mayajama
Maya's wardrobe is filled with leather delights

The style mogul's particular shearling option is from famed fashion house Frame, originally retailing for £2,141 before it flew off the shelves.

Maya wore the casual yet elevated look with a fresh face of makeup and her long brunette locks down, effortlessly nailing the A-lister off-duty dress code. 

Maya Jama poses in a leather dress on her Insatgram© Instagram/@mayajama
Luxe leather is a major 2024 trend

The casually cool ensemble comes as no surprise to fans of Maya’s wardrobe. When she’s not on official hosting duties in racy red latex, presenting awards in plunging neckline white gowns or sitting front row at fashion week in knitted LBDs, she can usually be found wearing jeans and cute top. Talk about a woman after our own hearts.

Also included in Maya’s extensive leather collection is a black patent look button-up jacket, a halterneck backless midi dress, a set of knee-length shorts and a bodycon midi dress - all of which have solidified her a top spot as one of the fashion sets most stylish names. 

For those of us who can’t get enough of the It-Brits illustrious ensembles, you’ll be happy to know that she and her killer wardrobe will soon be gracing our screens once again, hosting the new season of Love Island: All Stars

Though it’s unlikely she’ll be sporting a luxe leather jacket in the Mallorcan sunshine, there will be many, many more ensembles worthy of recreating for party season and beyond. Mark my words.

