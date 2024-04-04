Dua Lipa just perfected 'Blokecore' style in vintage football shirt

Dua Lipa upped her Blokecore style with a double dose of selfies, wearing a black and red striped vintage football shirt with the caption "these days."

She layered the jersey over a white long-sleeved T-shirt and accessorised with gold hooped earrings and gold chains.

The singer-songwriter who has won seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, is most likely gearing up for the UEFA EURO 2024, which kicks-off in Munich this June - given her avid passion for football.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua shared images in a football to Instagram

What is blokecore?

The football-inspired style trend combines British football culture and fashion, including old club uniforms from the 80s and 90s.

© Instagram / @dualipa She nailed 'Blokecore'

Back in June 2021, and from the comfort of her living room, Dua showed her support for the England football team when they beat Denmark 2-1 in the tournament's semi-finals. She and her friends posted shots of themselves on Instagram waving St George’s flags and snacking on digestive biscuits. Dua wore a red and white ribbed polo dress by Rue Stiic and a pair of knee-high boots from the collaboration between Marine Serre and Jimmy Choo. She also painted her cheeks with the St George’s cross.

Dua Lipa supports England in the 2020 Euros

She also channeled Blokecore when she starred in a campaign for Puma last year, wearing the German brand’s Forever Palermo trainers and classic football jerseys. Photographer Francesco Nazardo shot Dua in a historic Italian villa, with the backdrop of beautiful Italian frescos. Manchester City midfield player Jack Grealish has also fronted a campaign for the brand's classic trainer.

Dua Lipa in Puma campaign

I am now convinced the Houdini singer will release an official UK football anthem this year. I really do hope so...anyway.