Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin is a scene-stealer in sheer, lace dress and bold lips

When your mother is Gwyneth Paltrow, your list of sartorial references is somewhat endless. From gracing the 1996 MTV VMAs in a Tom Ford for Gucci red velvet suit to winning an Oscar in 1999 clad in a bubblegum-pink Ralph Lauren taffeta ball gown, the actress's style archive oozes high-fashion chic.

However, when her daughter, Apple Martin, stepped out for the Hourglass Cosmetics party at The Nines in downtown Manhattan, her point of reference was a sultry sleek monochrome look, accented by a bold pop of rouge.

The 20-year-old donned a plunging black slip dress crafted from silk and adorned on the bodice with sheer lace embroidery. The garment, which was cut elegantly just above the ankle, was paired with a matching choker and buttery-leather pointed-toe boots.

© BACKGRID Apple looked sensational in the lace number

Apple exuded glamor with a radiant complexion complimented by a shimmery bronze eye, a smudge of winged-liner, a pinch of blush, and a bold red pout courtesy of the makeup brand's Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm.

The model styled her luscious golden locks into soft curls while she sported a burgundy manicure filed into a tasteful almond shape.

© BACKGRID Apple Martin was joined by Carisa Janes, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez, and Amelia Gray Hamlin

The siren-style look echoed Gwyneth's red carpet gown for the premiere of Emma back in 1996. The actress sported her signature '90s-minimalism agenda as she donned a sleeveless black slip dress that featured crisscross strap details on the back. The blonde beauty styled her glossy dresses in a tousled updo with elegant face-framing pieces. Gwyneth opted for a dark smokey eye and an alluring rouge lip while her complexion was left natural.

Apple was the spitting image of her mother as she was photographed alongside Lisa Rinna's model daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Mexican actress Eiza González Reyna.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Apple referenced her mom's minimalist 1996 gown

The star-studded party kicked off New York Fashion Week with the launch of Hourglass's Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm, which is available in the classic Red 0 hue.

However, this isn't Apple's first fashion week rodeo – the daughter of Chris Martin made her debut at the Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

© Getty Apple attended the Chanel haute couture show in 2023

During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, the Goop founder revealed that her daughter frequently scours through her closet in search for some '90s vintage gems. She said: “She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun.

© WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow at the Oscars in 2002

“She’s absconded with many of the ’90s Calvin Klein skirts, tube skirts and all kinds of slip dresses, and she's very into the ’90s –– as all the kids are apparently."

Gwenyth previously shared a snap of her daughter dressed in her iconic semi-sheer black Alexander McQueen dress that she graced in during the 2002 Oscars. The gothic-inspired garment boasted a sheer bodice and long taffeta skirt.