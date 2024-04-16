Lila Moss takes festival cues from mother Kate in mini shorts at Coachella

Festival season is officially upon us and nothing signifies the start of summer quite like Coachella. The Californian desert festival is frequented by A-listers so we’re heading to them for our style inspo.

Headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, amongst a multitude of other top musicians taking to the stage, thousands of fans and celebs alike made their way to Indio.

Spotted on Instagram attending the event was model and daughter of international supermodel Kate Moss, Lila Moss. If we had a mother as iconically stylish as Kate Moss, we’d be taking notes and replicating her outfits too.

Her all-black look was anything but boring. Seen wearing a black fringed leather jacket paired with starred detail mini shorts and a black and gold studded bag - we’re definitely saving this for our own outfit inspo.

The shorts were designed by Frankie Belle Stark, co-founder of bikini brand, Dipped in Blue Bikinis. Posting on her Instagram story to her 210k followers, Frankie calls them the ‘Miss Moss’ shorts.

© Instagram / @frankiebstark Frankie Belle Stark posted this pic to her Instagram story

One of Kate’s most iconic festival looks was her Glastonbury 2010 outfit. Pairing washed black mini shorts with a classic Barbour jacket (thanks to the British weather) leather cowboy boots and fishnet tights.

© Claire Greenway Kate Moss at the 40th anniversary of the festival

Another famed festival outfit of Kate was her Glastonbury 2005 look. Going for a sleeker approach, she wore a tailored waistcoat with mini shorts and a pair of Hunter wellies - an essential for a British festival.

© Yui Mok - PA Images The muddy wellies are an instant tell-tale sign that Kate was attending a British festival

Her relaxed approach to festival fashion isn’t quite what we’re used to seeing at Coachella. Attendees seem to adopt a more polished, stylish approach to festival dressing, most likely thanks to the fact they don’t get the typical British downpours.

For the 2024 festival season, we’ll certainly be looking to Lila for our sartorial inspiration.