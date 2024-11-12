Anne Hathaway's birthday shoes are a must-have for party season

On Tuesday, fashion muse and acting icon Anne Hathaway celebrated her 42nd birthday.
In typical A-list sartorial style, the Princess Diaries actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion - and naturally, she wore a fashion-forward fit that fans are obsessed with.
Anne shared an image with her 35m followers with the caption: "scorpio scorpio-ing in scorpio season."
She oozed It-girl glamour in a see-through crochet top and trousers set, carrying the beloved sheer dressing trend through to the autumn/winter season. But it was her timeless, fashion editor-approved heels that caught our eyes in her showstopping look.
The actress opted for a pair of black pointed court stiletto heels adorned with diamantes. Crystal-covered shoes have been a go-to over recent seasons in the form of ballerina flats, mesh shoes and of course heels.
They're the perfect accessory to add a touch of elegant glamour to an outfit - whether wearing an understated all-black look or a vibrant colour-filled ensemble, giving the feet a sprinkling of sparkle is the ultimate way to make a statement.
Whilst the sky-high stiletto has fallen in popularity, with fashionistas favouring comfort right now, Anne's preppy pair proved why the classic pointed-toed heel will always be a go-to for maximum sophistication.
Dua Lipa also championed the shoe this month, she wore the coolest goth glam-approved patent black heels adorned with edgy spikes.
Anne's sartorial agenda this season has been nothing but sensational. Earlier this month, she donned the coolest street style look layering a boxy blazer with a pleated mini skirt and a knitted long-sleeve top, to create a cosy yet chic combo. The pièce de résistance was a pair of lace-up knee-high boots that added a grungey edge.
As the actress heads into her 42nd year of life, she's proving that her fashion choices are going to stay completely cool-girl-coded.