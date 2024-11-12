Anne Hathaway's birthday shoes are a must-have for party season

On Tuesday, fashion muse and acting icon Anne Hathaway celebrated her 42nd birthday.

In typical A-list sartorial style, the Princess Diaries actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion - and naturally, she wore a fashion-forward fit that fans are obsessed with.

Anne shared an image with her 35m followers with the caption: "scorpio scorpio-ing in scorpio season."

She oozed It-girl glamour in a see-through crochet top and trousers set, carrying the beloved sheer dressing trend through to the autumn/winter season. But it was her timeless, fashion editor-approved heels that caught our eyes in her showstopping look.

The actress opted for a pair of black pointed court stiletto heels adorned with diamantes. Crystal-covered shoes have been a go-to over recent seasons in the form of ballerina flats, mesh shoes and of course heels.

They're the perfect accessory to add a touch of elegant glamour to an outfit - whether wearing an understated all-black look or a vibrant colour-filled ensemble, giving the feet a sprinkling of sparkle is the ultimate way to make a statement.

Whilst the sky-high stiletto has fallen in popularity, with fashionistas favouring comfort right now, Anne's preppy pair proved why the classic pointed-toed heel will always be a go-to for maximum sophistication.

Dua Lipa also championed the shoe this month, she wore the coolest goth glam-approved patent black heels adorned with edgy spikes.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua also proved the stiletto is still the chicest shoe of all time

Anne's sartorial agenda this season has been nothing but sensational. Earlier this month, she donned the coolest street style look layering a boxy blazer with a pleated mini skirt and a knitted long-sleeve top, to create a cosy yet chic combo. The pièce de résistance was a pair of lace-up knee-high boots that added a grungey edge.

© Aeon Anne's autumn/winter agenda is screaming It-girl

As the actress heads into her 42nd year of life, she's proving that her fashion choices are going to stay completely cool-girl-coded.