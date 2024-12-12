Emily Ratajkowski goes full Spice Girl in cheetah print and lace-up flares

Didn’t you hear? Emily Ratajkowski just wore a pair of TOMs - you know, the Noughties shoewear brand that graced the wardrobes of cool-kids and preppy Dads alike? Turns out you can teach an old dog new tricks.

The model was spotted sporting a pair of the ethical label’s sneakers on Wednesday, making a case for the 2006-founded brand celebrated for its iconic canvas slip-ons and commitment to social impact.

Featuring a Scary Spice-inspired cheetah print, lace-up detailing and a classic sneaker cut, Emily’s kicks paired purrfectly (couldn’t resist - sorry) with a terracotta leather jacket with a popped collar, a black cropped knitted zip-up with a hood and a pair of low-rise charcoal flared lounge pants with Y2K lace-up detailing across the front.

© Getty The model wore TOMS - paying homage to the ethical brand celebrated for its slip-on canvas flats

The mother-of-one topped off her TOMs-dotted attire with her favourite Jacquemus ‘Les Lunettes Ovalo’ sunglasses in a marigold hue, complete with a 90s rave shade silhouette and black tinted lenses.

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a coolly straightened style, shaping her modelesque face which showcased a natural makeup palette as she glided through the streets of New York.

© Getty The 33-year-old leaned into classic Spice Girls sartorials

Emily’s outing closely followed her appearance at the PUMA Speedcat Launch Celebration at The Mall in Milan. The My Body author partied alongside Dua Lipa, H! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander and Romeo Beckham at the after-hours bash, simultaneously styling out a dark romantic look for the occasion.

The muse paired a sheer black mini dress with a plunging neckline over a set of sleek suit trousers, leaning into the Gen Z-approved trend of teaming frocks with flares.

Footwear-wise, she of course was wearing a brand new pair of her most beloved trainer silhouette - the Puma Speedcat OG Sneaker in black and white.

Could Emily’s latest look prove to be healthy competition for her ongoing love affair with Puma kicks? Only time - and ample street style looks to come - will tell.