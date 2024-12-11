Emily Ratajkowski styles her favourite trainers with a plunging neck mini dress

If there’s one thing we know about Emily Ratajkowski it's that she loves both a plunging neckline and a set of the fashion sphere's most trending trainers.

Proving that point perfectly for a night out in Milan on Tuesday, Emily styled both of the aforementioned, resulting in an ensemble that had fashion lovers around the world swooning.

Posing for a selection of images, the triple threat model, muse and author effortlessly showed off her personal style, pairing a sheer black plunging neckline mini dress over a set of sleek suiting trousers.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Plunging necklines are an Emily Ratajkowski signature

Of course, the NYC resident accessorised her look to perfection, adding a statement sculptural silver necklace, a pair of chunky hoop earrings and a brown shoulder bag which she wore tightly tucked under one arm.

Footwear-wise, she of course was wearing a brand new pair of her most beloved trainer silhouette- the Puma Speedcat OG Sneaker in black and white.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Emily's statement necklace was the icing on the outfit cake

For hair and makeup, the mother of one left her long brunette locks out in a middle part style while her impeccable face card was adorned with a glowing face base, a slick lick of black eyeliner and a muted brown glossy lip shade.

She wore the all-black peak-chic look to attend and celebrate the Puma Speedcat Launch, held at The Mall in the Italian metropolis. Though Emily isn’t the official ambassador for the trainer style, she may as well be considering she single-handedly put the style on the fashion map, first seen spotting the style in multiple colourways almost every day since last year.

© Alessandro Levati A sleek leather trench coat is perfect for the cold-season ahead

Practicality is forever at the forefront of Emily's fashion choices. Considering the chilly temperatures throughout Europe at the moment, to leave the event Emily layered a sleek black trench coat over her sultry ensemble, effortlessly creating a cool-girl monochromatic look.

If you’re yet to submit your Christmas wish list to your nearest and dearest, might we suggest you put a pair of Puma Speedcat OG sneakers in either black, red or brown right at the top?