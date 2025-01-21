Emily Ratajkowski’s slinky date night dress is simply to die for

Reactions to the temporary US TikTok ban were dramatic, but Emily Ratajkowski’s answer to the social media blip was pure genius.

The model jetted off to Mexico to escape the internet black-out, joined by her close friend and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh for the getaway.

One colourway dominated Emily’s winter sun wardrobe, being her signature chilli red hue. Over the course of the weekend, she sported the pigment in multiple forms, spanning halterneck bikinis to a slinky bodycon that neatly leaned into the writer’s romantic style.

The garment in question featured a midi length, thick straight straps, a figure-skimming construction and a gently scooped V-neck. The 33-year-old paired the number with some snakeprint heels and a matching red drawstring bag, housing her girls’ night essentials. A classic gold coiled chain added a touch of opulence to her chosen aesthetic.

Emily has been revelling in the red style moments as of late. Before the dawn of the new year, the Versace model wore a variety of scarlet shades, spanning leather hot pants to archival Jean Paul Gaultier dresses and knitted midi skirts and more.

© Imaxtree Gucci SS25

As it so happens, EmRata is bang on trend on trend with her penchant for the pigment. Burgundy dominated the winter season of 2024 into 2025, championed by high fashion and high street houses alike.

Named after the historical French region, Burundi has long been associated with luxury and power. So, it comes as little surprise that the hue continues to grab the attention of fashion’s pioneers.

The colour dominated SS25 runways, with brands like Gucci, Dries Van Noten, Nensi Dojaka incorporating it into their moodboards for the season.

The demand for the deep red hue was everywhere, with Google noting that interest in maroon-inspired tones reached a five-year peak, while searches for burgundy surged by 666 percent on the global shopping platform Lyst.