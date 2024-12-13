Emily Ratajkowski’s cow print boots are the controversial shoe of the season

As the New York temperature plummets, the celebrity sphere increasingly looks to style as a form of escapism. For Emily Ratajkowski, respite from the bitter winter looks like rural escapades, complete with rustic dress codes and of course, cow print.

On Thursday, the author, model and all-round muse took to social media to showcase her latest outfit. Sporting a black midi skirt with a gently flowing silhouette held in place by a thick, Y2K studded belt in chocolate leather, Emily spotlighted her striking choice of footwear for all to see.

A pair of cow print boots in a cream-coffee colourway were the model’s pick of the day. Designed by Fendi, the boots featured a sleek heel, a textured pony-hair finish, buttery soft lining and a subtle point toe.

© @emrata The model wore her cherished cow print boots by Fendi

The rural kicks were first featured on the runway for Fendi’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, a luxury offering which celebrated cow print via cute mini skirts and warming outerwear.

Traditionally associated with cattle ranching and the American West, the pattern evokes quaint and pastoral imagery, dotted by beautiful hides and leather goods.

© Getty The author wore the archival kicks back in 2023

The print first transitioned into mainstream fashion in the 1960s and 1970s, aligning with the rise of countercultural movements and an affinity for bohemian, unconventional styles. It appeared sporadically in fashion, yet always retained its quirky, bold, and slightly kitsch appeal.

Cow print experienced a significant resurgence in the 1990s during the era of maximalism, embraced by pop culture figures like Naomi Campbell and featured in playful, exaggerated designs.

© Fendi Fendi AW99

Now it seems that Ms Ratajkowski is flying the flag for farmyard-chic. But with a touch of luxury of course.

Animal print has been firmly on the model’s radar this week. On Wednesday, she was spotted in a pair of cheetah-print sneakers by TOMS, elegantly championing the 2006-founded brand celebrated for its iconic canvas slip-ons and commitment to social impact.

Coined the TRVL LITE Retro Trainer, the shoes featured a Scary Spice-inspired cheetah print, lace-up detailing and a classic sneaker cut. An 'add to bag' moment indeed.