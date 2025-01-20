Emily Ratajkowski looks red hot in chilli-hued bikini

There is no fashionista we turn to for swimwear inspiration as often as we do Emily Ratajkowski.

Why? Because bikinis are the 33-year-old's bread and butter. She constantly sports enough variety of shapes, styles and silhouettes to fill our summer moodboard.

For her first swimwear snap of 2025, the HighLow with EmRata podcast host proved that micro bikinis, favoured by Emily and the likes of Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell and Kylie Jenner last year, is here to stay for the foreseeable.

Emily posed with her friend - American comedian Ziwe Fumudoh - at the side of an infinity pool, wearing a fiery red halterneck micro bikini top, paired with matching high-rise thong bottoms.

She accessorised with a statement gold choker necklace and either a piña colada or a creamy smoothie (both of which are an It-girl must-have).

She jested in the post that the two had "escaped to Mexico just for TikTok" alluding to the temporary ban of the social media platform in the USA on Sunday.

Both Emily and Ziwe put dopamine-inducing swimwear on the map for 2025, with the latter opting for a yellow animal-print plunge-neck all-in-one.

© @emrata The model is a swimwear connoisseur © @emrata She's constantly schooling us on how to style bikinis for all occasions

The model often flaunts pieces from her own swimwear label Inamorata - the brand she co-founded in 2017 with her best friend Kat Mendenhall.

On the brand's website it explains: "Inspired by the Southern California beach town she grew up in, model, actress, feminist, and designer Emily Ratajkowski brings you INAMORATA WOMAN - a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city."

In a conversation with Kat, Emily said: "It is that beach attitude taken to the city. It’s not about the body - it’s about the confidence, it’s about self-love. These are pieces that are for you. Listen, if you never wear your underwear around anyone else, it doesn’t matter. It’s about how it makes you feel."