Jennifer Lopez delivers a masterclass in snow bunny style

Pop icon and actress Jennifer Lopez never fails to turn heads, so why should a holiday jaunt to Aspen be any different?

This festive season, the star took her impeccable winter wardrobe to Colorado to hit the slopes, showcasing exactly how chic one can look in chillier climates.

The star is spending the holidays with her children, her Mum and her sister Lynda in Aspen after something of a tumultuous year.

J.Lo filed for divorce from her husband of around 2 years Ben Affleck in August, stating that the pair separated in April.

© GC Images J.Lo spotted on Christmas Eve in a festive red checked shirt

Aspen is renowned for its celebrity fans, thanks to the brilliant ski conditions and picturesque landscapes. The Kardashians and Jenners are often spotted on holiday there as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber and of course the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey.

J.Lo’s in good company this year, as other A-listers who’ve flocked to the snowy slopes include Yellowstone star Kevin Costner (who had a festive drink with our Jenny From the Block) and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards and her family.

So let’s take a deep dive into the pop star’s perfect winter holiday wardrobe:

© GC Images Giving Shade For a little jaunt round the town, she sported the most perfect Moncler embroidered jumper matched with furry snow boots and Versace sunglasses (never forget, eye protection is key on the slopes reader!)



© GC Images Monochrome Moment Clearly a fan of a chunky monochrome embroidered knit, she also packed a Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan for the trip that looks so cosy we’d like to take a nap under it. She teamed the sweater with twist-seam jeans and mega platform boots.



© GC Images Giddy Up For a trip to famous clothing store/bar Kemo Sabe, Jennifer looked fantastic in a black polo neck and matching cowboy hat (an Aspen must). Teamed, of course, with statement Chanel earrings.



Fluffy Fun For Christmas day itself, J.Lo opted for a robust black coat with mega fluffy hood, paired with her trusty furry boots as she posed for a sweet snap, grabbing coffee with her kids.



Sister Sister For a cute pic with her sister Lynda, the pair both plumped for fluffy jackets in neutral hues and 70s-esque shades.

