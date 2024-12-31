Rita Ora goes full femme fatale in zip-down leather dress

Rita Ora knows how to see out the year in style.

On Monday, the British singer was spotted at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 in New York’s Times Square, sporting what can only be described as a stunning sartorial bid farewell to 2024.

The 34-year-old slipped into a leather longline dress crafted from smooth black leather featuring frontal zip-up detailing and a flared A-line skirt that fell to her ankles. She paired the biker-inspired piece with a cherry red faux fur coat - the ideal statement piece for festive frolicking.

© GC Images Rita went hell for leather courtesy of Burberry

Rita completed her party-ready attire by stepping out in Burberry’s ‘Leather Stomp High Boots,’ showcasing a curved, futuristic sole, a frontal buckle accent, a knee-high silhouette and a biker design.

As for beauty, the star wore her caramel tresses slicked back into an It-girl bun, framing a radiant makeup blend which was flanked by a pair of large thin hoop earrings.

A selection of chunky silver rings completed her ear candy, in addition to a clean nude pink manicure.

© GC Images The singer is a certified Burberry lover

It seems that Rita is very much revelling in her Burberry era. The day before, she once again hit the streets of Manhattan championing the beloved British brand helmed by Daniel Lee.

Rita wore a chunky black roll neck paired with some over-the-knee leather boots, proving the power of an all-black outfit. For her exterior layer, she opted for Burberry's 'Detachable Warmer Cotton Parka' which currently retails at £3,890.

The black coat featured an oversized fit, a throat latch fastening and a hood, complete with a statement red removable fleece lining, revealing the brand's iconic ‘Nova’ check pattern.

The famed print, introduced in the 1920s, was initially used as a trench coat lining. Over decades, it evolved into a hallmark of British luxury, embodying the brand's heritage while gaining iconic status in fashion's cultural and street style history.