Elsa Hosk pairs flawless sheer dress with £11,000 Saint Laurent coat

Nobody embodies Scandinavian glamour like Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk.

Blending quintessential Scandi minimalism with statement high-fashion moments, her cool-girl sartorial agenda is peppered with swoon-worthy figure-sculpting silhouettes, coveted designer accessories and timeless pieces infused with dramatic elegance.

Her own fashion label, Helsa, embodies everything the blonde bombshell is recognised for in her sartorial agenda. And the latest look she's debuted from her own label has set the bar seriously high for winter fashion this season.

© @elsahosk Elsa stunned in a burgundy maxi dress

The former Victoria's Secret angel took to Instagram to share an outfit from Helsa's upcoming drop. She captioned the image: "Twas the night before the new year [heart emoji] In @helsastudio launching this month."

She stunned in a floor-skimming crimson red dress with a fitted silhouette, a low scoop neckline and sheer panelling at the waist.

© @elsahosk The stunning maxi is from her own label, Helsa

Amping up the glamour, she paired it with a tan-hued oversized coat with statement faux fur lining that embodied 'Mob Wife' drama. The outerwear piece from Saint Laurent currently retails for a whopping £11,140.

It goes without saying that red was 2024's biggest colour trend. Opaque red tights became the unexpected street style trend of the London Fashion Week AW24 shows, which then seeped through to the summer months. For Christmas 2024, Elsa, Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian opted for festive red hues to celebrate the holiday season.

© @elsahosk Elsa stunned in Bottega Veneta on Christmas Day

Elsa's inspiration behind her brand comes from her Scandi heritage: "When thinking about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia," Elsa told British Vogue.

"Everything I’ve taken and learned from growing up there, the nature, art, minimalism architecture, simplicity, craftsmanship. But also the values, family, feminism, equality, taking care of nature and our earth were all at the forefront of my upbringing, and I wanted Helsa to embody these things."